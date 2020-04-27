/
Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood photos are too cute to handle; Check out
Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star in his own right. Though he is yet to make his debut in Bollywood, Ibrahim already enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Here are his childhood photos that are too cute to handle.
Pinkvilla Desk
April 27, 2020
Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood photos
Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star in his own right. Though he is yet to make his debut in Bollywood, Ibrahim already enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The young star kid has several fan clubs dedicated to him on Instagram. Other than that, he is also very active on Instagram. Sara Ali Khan's handsome brother enjoys a fan following of 439K followers on Instagram. He keeps posting his photos which are an absolute treat for all his fans. He is often spotted playing cricket in the city. For the uninitiated, a few months ago, Ibrahim featured on a cover of a leading magazine along with sister Sara Ali Khan. The same took the internet by storm. Just like other star kids, the rumours of his debut in Bollywood keep doing the rounds on the internet. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jawaani Jaaneman actor Saif Ali Khan spilled beans on his son's debut and revealed that Ibrahim is interested in joining Bollywood and he desires to become an actor. In an interview with E Times, Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that if his son ventures into Bollywood like daughter Sara Ali Khan, he expects him to work and make his own career without the tag of being his son. Ibrahim is a very charming guy. A few days ago, few Tik Tok videos of Ibrahim went viral on social media. Ibrahim recently made his debut on Tik Tok and quickly earned a good number of followers. The young star kid is also a part of sister Sara Ali Khan's social media posts. Sara Ali Khan keeps sharing funny videos featuring brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo's 'Knock Knock' jokes are quite popular on social media. In one of the videos posted by Sara, she asks Ibrahim to says something really funny really fast. Ibrahim says, "Knock Knock." Sara asks, "Who's there?" To which, Ibrahim replies, "Amos." Sara adds, "Amos-quito!" Right from sharing vacay photos to childhood snaps, Sara's posts about Ibrahim are an absolute treat to his fans. Sara and Ibrahim share an amazing bond with each other. In an interview with a leading daily, Ibrahim Ali Khan opened up about his equation with sister Sara saying, "The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect - we rarely fight and that's perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it's over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot." Well, going by the viral videos of Ibrahim, he seems to be a promising star kid. As we look forward to his debut, here are his childhood photos that are too cute to handle. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Too cute to handle
As mentioned earlier, Ibrahim is very active on social media. His pictures are a delight to his fans. Recently, Ibrahim shared a childhood pic of himself in which he can be seen dressed in a nightsuit with green paint smudged all over his face and hands. Ibrahim captioned this snap as, "Picasso Jr."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Baby Ibrahim
This pic is just too cute for words, isn't it? Sara shared this pic on Rakshabandhan and captioned it as, "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - touching my feet, giving me money, feeding me chocolates, and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Mumma's Boy
Shared by Ibrahim on his Instagram, this pic is too cute for words. He captioned it as, "Happy Women's day to the best woman I'll ever know."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Cute little munchkin
In this old pic, Sara Ali Khan looks cute as a button with braces as she gives dad Saif Ali Khan "Hi Five" while Ibrahim is lost in his own world.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Blast from the past
Here's a treat for Ibrahim Ali Khan's fan. A few days ago, Ibrahim Ali Khan's pic posing with one of his friends and Kapil Sharma went viral on social media. In the selfie, Ibrahim looks cute as he donned a blue T-shirt and his hair is messy while Kapil Sharma was all smiles.
Photo Credit : Instagram
