Late Sushant Singh Rajput's unseen moments to Ibrahim & Palak's dinner date, see viral photos of the week

This week in Bollywood has been a busy one as several movie announcements, trailer releases and celeb spotting happened across the city. One of the highlights was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. Across social media, fans, friends and family remembered the actor on what would have been his 36th birthday. Sushant's sister Shweta shared fond memories of her brother with a special video, while his niece who lovingly called him Gulshan mama shared this unseen photo.
Deepika Padukone stunned in a red leather dress for the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan. Even though it was a virtual trailer launch, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous as netizens called her the ultimate winner over Kourtney Kardashian who had worn a similar outfit.
Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's this unseen photo surfaced on social media this week and was a treat for their fans. The father-daughter duo looked adorably cute as the vintage picture was a true winner.
Ibrahim Ali Khan made headlines more than once. The star kid was spotted with another star kid Palak Tiwari. The duo were seen exiting a restaurant in the city'bs suburbs and sent the paparazzi into a tizzy.
Janhvi Kapoor looked breathtaking in a series of photos that she shared on Instagram. The actress donned a monokini and sat by an infinity pool as she took in the fresh air after moving out for the first time since she recovered form Covid-19.
Anushka Sharma, who continues to be in Cape Town, South Africa, with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika has been making sure to workout daily. Motivating her fans, the mum of one has also been sharing selfies and captioning it 'sweaty selfie'.