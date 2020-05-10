Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana to Ibrahim Ali Khan: Here are the meanings of the names of Bollywood's star kids

1 / 16

Milennial star kids' name meanings

The nation's endearment when it comes to star kids in Bollywood knows no bounds. From expensive gifts to unique names, these children had it all. When in 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva of Bollywood announced that she is welcoming her first child with the royalty of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan, the Internet lost it's calm! Apart from that, his name ‘Taimur’ created quite a stir and grabbed headlines after many linked it to a former Mongol conqueror. Both Kareena and Saif later dismissed the haters and said that Taimur means Iron in Arabic hence the name Taimur Ali Khan. Some of the most popular and loved millennial star kids of B-town include Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan! They are also amongst the most anticipated debutants and the audiences are super excited to watch them on the big screen following the footsteps of their parents! Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa is no less than an internet sensation and is often papped with her parents. While the netizens cannot get enough the star kids' charm and beauty, antics and street smart fashion, have you ever wondered the meanings behind their names? Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa's name is derived from Greek which means ‘a new beginning’. Today, we have for you the meanings of the most famous and loved millennial star kids of the country. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram