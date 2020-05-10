/
Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana to Ibrahim Ali Khan: Here are the meanings of the names of Bollywood's star kids
Check out the meaning of these meaning behind the names of Bollywood's star kids. From Alaya F, Dishani Chakraborty, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan to Aarav, find out the meanings of millennial star kids' names right here.
Ekta Varma
Milennial star kids' name meanings
The nation's endearment when it comes to star kids in Bollywood knows no bounds. From expensive gifts to unique names, these children had it all. When in 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva of Bollywood announced that she is welcoming her first child with the royalty of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan, the Internet lost it's calm! Apart from that, his name ‘Taimur’ created quite a stir and grabbed headlines after many linked it to a former Mongol conqueror. Both Kareena and Saif later dismissed the haters and said that Taimur means Iron in Arabic hence the name Taimur Ali Khan. Some of the most popular and loved millennial star kids of B-town include Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan! They are also amongst the most anticipated debutants and the audiences are super excited to watch them on the big screen following the footsteps of their parents! Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa is no less than an internet sensation and is often papped with her parents. While the netizens cannot get enough the star kids' charm and beauty, antics and street smart fashion, have you ever wondered the meanings behind their names? Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa's name is derived from Greek which means ‘a new beginning’. Today, we have for you the meanings of the most famous and loved millennial star kids of the country. Check them out.
Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is one of the most gorgeous star kids in town and enjoys a massive fan following online. She recently took the internet by a storm as she made her social media account public. The star kid's name means pleasant, pure, bright ray of the sun and charming.
Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter truly justifies her name and it's meaning. Shanaya means beautiful or the first ray of the sun.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif and Amrita's younger son Ibrahim is truly the epitome of handsome and charming. Ibrahim is the Arabic name of the prophet Abraham. It's a common first name for boys.
Aarav Bhatia
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son is an internet sensation and his pics with family often go viral. Coming to the meaning to his name, Aarav is derived from the Sanskrit root “Rav,” which is related to peace and music. Aarav is also associated with the concept of wisdom. It means "peaceful".
Agastya Nanda
As per Hindu mythology, Agastya was also the name of a saint of South India. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson is extremely popular and has managed to stay away from the limelight.
Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya Naveli Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan's elder daughter. Navya means 'forever young' and Naveli means 'new'. Quite an innovative name!
Ira Khan
Aamir Khan's daughter with ex-wife Reena Dutta Ira is supremely pretty. Ira is a Hindi name which meaning is “Earth” and in Sanskrit, It is “Saraswati”.
Khushi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister is amongst the most anticipated debutants. Khushi's name means as simple as happiness and always smile.
Alaya F
Alaya F recently made her debut opposite Jawaani Jaaneman star Saif Ali Khan. Alaya is an indirect Quranic name for boys and girls that means “greatness”, “highness”, “sublimity."
Dishani Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani's name means queen of all four directions - East, West, North and South.
Aryaman Deol
Bollywood star Bobby Deol's son Aryaman became the internet sensation after Bobby Deol posted a photo along with him on his 50th birthday bash. Speaking about the meaning behind his name, Aryaman is one of the early Vedic Hindu deities. His name signifies "Life-Partner", "close friend", "Partner", "play-fellow" or "companion".
Mahikaa Rampal
Arjun Rampal's elder daughter Mahikaa is extremely stunning and there's no denying that. Mahikaa's name means Earth in Sanskrit.
Aaliyah Kashyap
Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's name means exalted and sublime. This name is of Arabic, American, African, Hebrew and origin.
Ahaan Panday
Ahaan's name has multiple meanings. It means dawn, morning glory, sunrise or the first ray of light.
Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan is one hell of a charmer! Aryan's name is derived from the Sanskrit, meaning “noble, high-born."
