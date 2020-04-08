/
8 Stunning photos of Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida who shares a great bond with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah
Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida with his first wife Preety is a popular star kid. She enjoys a great fan following on social media. Ida is good friends with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah who is also a star in her own right. Check out her stunning photos.
Stunning photos of Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida
Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida with his first wife Preeti is a popular star kid. She enjoys a great fan following on social media. Ida is good friends with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah who is also a star in her own right. Ida keeps sharing stunning photos and videos of herself on Instagram. She has also shared a few photos with Aaliyah and vice versa. Both share an amazing bond with each other. Ida grabbed a lot of attention when her short film 'Lift' was released. Her short film 'Lift' is written and directed by Ida and it also received a positive response from many. It isn't a surprise that Ida is following the footsteps of her father Imtiaz who is a big thing in Bollywood. Many might want to see Imtiaz and his daughter work together but that is something she thinks isn't a good idea for now. In an interview with IANS, Ida said, "Firstly, we both have an understanding that I have to make it on my own. He believes that I have it in me to do so. And also, there is always the fear of our relationship getting between our work; it is better to stay clear of that." Ida is definitely a smart kid who is interested in filmmaking and writing. Plus, she wants to make it on her own. As we look forward to more work by Ida, check out 8 stunning photos of the star kid.
Selfie on point
The star kid is looking beyond beautiful in her black outfit.
Pretty smile
This pic of Ida will make you fall for her.
Sunkissed
We are absolutely in love with the star kid's sunkissed snap.
Style goals
The star kid has got an amazing style sense.
Candid at its best
We are absolutely in love with this candid snap of the star kid.
Hair goals
It looks like, Ida loves experimenting with her hair.
Hair goals
Here's a beautiful snap of BFFs Ida and Aaliyah Kashyap.
