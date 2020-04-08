Share your Lockdown Story
8 Stunning photos of Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida who shares a great bond with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah

8 Stunning photos of Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida who shares a great bond with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida with his first wife Preety is a popular star kid. She enjoys a great fan following on social media. Ida is good friends with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah who is also a star in her own right. Check out her stunning photos.
3620 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Stunning photos of Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida

    Stunning photos of Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida

    Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida with his first wife Preeti is a popular star kid. She enjoys a great fan following on social media. Ida is good friends with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah who is also a star in her own right. Ida keeps sharing stunning photos and videos of herself on Instagram. She has also shared a few photos with Aaliyah and vice versa. Both share an amazing bond with each other. Ida grabbed a lot of attention when her short film 'Lift' was released. Her short film 'Lift' is written and directed by Ida and it also received a positive response from many. It isn't a surprise that Ida is following the footsteps of her father Imtiaz who is a big thing in Bollywood. Many might want to see Imtiaz and his daughter work together but that is something she thinks isn't a good idea for now. In an interview with IANS, Ida said, "Firstly, we both have an understanding that I have to make it on my own. He believes that I have it in me to do so. And also, there is always the fear of our relationship getting between our work; it is better to stay clear of that." Ida is definitely a smart kid who is interested in filmmaking and writing. Plus, she wants to make it on her own. As we look forward to more work by Ida, check out 8 stunning photos of the star kid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The star kid is looking beyond beautiful in her black outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Pretty smile

    Pretty smile

    This pic of Ida will make you fall for her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    We are absolutely in love with the star kid's sunkissed snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Style goals

    Style goals

    The star kid has got an amazing style sense.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    We are absolutely in love with this candid snap of the star kid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Hair goals

    Hair goals

    It looks like, Ida loves experimenting with her hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Hair goals

    Hair goals

    Here's a beautiful snap of BFFs Ida and Aaliyah Kashyap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

