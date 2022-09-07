Idris Elba Birthday: 6 PICS of the actor that prove why he should be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig

Idris Elba turns 50! The actor is best known for his BBC series Luther and his exceptional portrayal of the freedom fighter Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. The actor has been nominated four times for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor from which he won one. Elba with his solid track record has been rumoured to be getting considered for the next James Bond actor after Daniel Craig came out with his last Bond film No Time to Die. Fans of the actor are rooting for Elba to get the role. Continue scrolling to check out some of Elba's hottest pics.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The actor-cum-DJ has all the swag to become the next Bond.
Photo Credit : Idris Elba/Instagram
Elba has been in a number of critically acclaimed films and the producer has proved his acting excellence time and again, seeing him as James Bond might just be the winning stroke for the franchise.
Seeing as he looks at home in luxury cars, the actor could serve as the ultimate Bond successor.
The only shortcoming that might get in the way of Elba becoming the next Bond is his age. According to reports, the producers are trying to cast a younger actor for the role so that they can have him in multiple Bond films over the years.
Despite all the shortcomings, many fans are rooting for the actor to get the legendary role as they believe in his incredible charm which will translate well on screen for Bond.
The actor has gained an extremely respected image in the industry over the years with his many talents from acting to DJ-ing.