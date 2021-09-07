Idris Elba Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of The Suicide Squad star with wife Sabrina Elba that are pure COUPLE GOALS

1 hour ago  |  5.9K
   
    Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba posing

    Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba are COUPLE GOALS

    Idris Elba has turned 49 today! To commemorate the actor's birthday, we have gathered some of his most incredible pictures with his wife Sabrina Elba. Idris has never shied away from lovey-dovey with his wife in the public. Be it in award shows to simple events, Elba has always made sure to attend every event with his wife, and also his daughter Isan Elba. The family of three seem to be each other's true support, and Elba has oftentimes taken to his social media platforms to appreciate wife Sabrina for being his 'ride or die.' Elba had previously opened up on how he wasn't ready to tie the knot with anyone after his two failed marriages, but Sabrina changed the way he thought! In an interview with People, Elba had revealed how he fell "head over heels" for her during their first meeting itself. He had also mentioned that once Sabrina was in his life, he seemed happier than ever! So, to celebrate this beloved couple, we have taken the liberty to gather some pictures of the two from different events, and these are nothing short of beautiful. Definitely, Elba and his wife are too happy to have found each other and that shows! Take a look:

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba posing with a cake

    Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba CELEBRATING their marriage anniversary

    In this adorable picture, the lovebirds are posing along with their anniversary cake. The picture really tells one of the beautiful bond they share!

    Idris Elba with wife Sabrina Elba

    Idris Elba with wife Sabrina Elba at the Cats World Premiere

    Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba can be witnessed posing super happily with each other! The two of them are all smiles while clicking a picture at the Cats World Premiere.

    Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba at a red carpet event

    Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba LOOKING GREAT while attending a red carpet event

    Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba were at the red carpet event for Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. While Idris looks super handsome, Sabrina looks absolutely gorgeous.

    Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba posing

    Idris Elba with Sabrina and daughter Isan Elba

    Idris Elba can be witnessed posing with two of the most special ladies in his life, Sabrina and Isan! The proud husband and father brought his whole family at the premiere of Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

    Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba together

    The power couple at Met Gala 2019

    Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba look amazing in their attires at the Met Gala 2019! The couple definitely owned their looks, and we cannot help but go gaga over Sabrina's entire outfit.

