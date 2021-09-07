Idris Elba Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of The Suicide Squad star with wife Sabrina Elba that are pure COUPLE GOALS

1 / 6

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba are COUPLE GOALS

Idris Elba has turned 49 today! To commemorate the actor's birthday, we have gathered some of his most incredible pictures with his wife Sabrina Elba. Idris has never shied away from lovey-dovey with his wife in the public. Be it in award shows to simple events, Elba has always made sure to attend every event with his wife, and also his daughter Isan Elba. The family of three seem to be each other's true support, and Elba has oftentimes taken to his social media platforms to appreciate wife Sabrina for being his 'ride or die.' Elba had previously opened up on how he wasn't ready to tie the knot with anyone after his two failed marriages, but Sabrina changed the way he thought! In an interview with People, Elba had revealed how he fell "head over heels" for her during their first meeting itself. He had also mentioned that once Sabrina was in his life, he seemed happier than ever! So, to celebrate this beloved couple, we have taken the liberty to gather some pictures of the two from different events, and these are nothing short of beautiful. Definitely, Elba and his wife are too happy to have found each other and that shows! Take a look:

