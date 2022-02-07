PHOTOS: 6 dapper selfies taken by the main vocal of iKON and birthday boy, Jay

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the dashing vocalist of iKON, Jay

Kim Jinhwan, born February 7, 1994, has the stage name Jay. He joined YG Entertainment in 2011, the same day as B.I. He is the oldest member of iKON, a main vocalist and lead dancer. He also speaks English, Japanese, some Chinese and Bisaya, making him a popular choice for the main speaker video messages to fans. First introduced in the reality survival show ‘WIN: Who is Next’ as ‘Team B’, the group went on to appear in the 2014 reality survival show ‘Mix & Match’, which determined the final membership lineup of iKON. Originally a seven-piece band, B.I departed from the group in June 2019. With the hard days of the survival show behind them, Jinhwan relaxed into his affectionate mother-hen like role in iKON. As the oldest he likes to be there for all the members when they need him. He sometimes struggles with them not taking him seriously, and his own moodiness but it's easy to see that they all do treasure him. As a vocalist, he shares the main role with Junhoe. Both of them nearly always get the largest parts in songs. His ad libs and harmonies are masterful, never clashing with the other vocalists or overall melodies. As a dancer, he has a smooth and fluid style that lends itself well to sultry moves. He learns dances quickly, and often gets the center position.

Photo Credit : Instagram/gnani___