5 PHOTOS of Ileana D'Cruz that show she is a total beach baby

Ileana D'Cruz soaking up at beach

Ileana D’Cruz began her career down South with Devadasu and impressed the Telugu audience with her impeccable performance. Later Ileana D’ Cruz has forayed into Hindi cinema and has marked herself into a popular actress in Bollywood too. from a few years, the actress has not been doing many films in any industry. From the days we have seen her in Pokiri, every other person instantly became a huge fan of her. The actress is an avid social media user and often shares stunning pictures with epic captions, which are too LOL to miss out on. Ileana, being an avid social media user, often shares post-workout selfies on Instagram stories, which go viral within no time. The actress loves travelling and beaches are her favourite. Ileana is a beach baby and her Insta feed is the proof of it. She loves donning bikinis and flaunting her toned body every time she is on the beach. The stunner sets major goals when it comes to bikinis and here are a few pics of Ileana in bikinis as she enjoys beach vacations. Readahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Ileana D'Cruz Instagram