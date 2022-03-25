5 stunning PHOTOS of Ileana D'Cruz flaunting her toned body in bikinis

1 / 5

Ileana D'Cruz's stunning bikini looks

Ileana D’Cruz began her career down South with Devadasu and impressed the Telugu audience with her impeccable performance. Later Ileana D’ Cruz has forayed into Hindi cinema and has marked herself into a popular actress in Bollywood too. Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The actress will be seen next in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep. Ileana D’Cruz enjoys a huge fan following on social media and never fails to impress fans with her stunning looks. Each time the actress shares her pictures on social media, it sets the temperature soaring. The diva has a great fashion choice especially when it comes to beach and swimwear. If there's someone who knows how to pull off stylish beachwear, it has to be Ileana D'Cruz. Her Insta feed proves that she is beach baby and loves flaunting her body in bikini. And now is summer and we decided to take cues from the beauty. Here are a few times Ileana D' Cruz showed off her toned body in bikinis.

Photo Credit : Ileana D'Cruz Instagram