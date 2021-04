1 / 6

Ileana D’Cruz’s sunkissed pictures

Ileana D’Cruz is a very popular name in the entertainment industry, predominantly known for her work in the South Indian movie industry. She made her acting debut with the Telugu language romantic comedy-drama movie, Devadasu in 2006. Having appeared in many South Indian movies and receiving a lot of acknowledgment for her performances, Ileana D’Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s award-winning silent comedy-drama, Barfi in 2012. The actor then went ahead to appear in a couple of Bollywood movies having successfully creating a huge fanbase for herself in the country and becoming a household name. Recently, Ileana D’Cruz has been making the headlines for her movie, Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. The movie was initially expected to release in the theatres but premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, receiving great response for the movie. Along with being in the headlines for her great on-screen performances, Ileana D’Cruz is also often talked about for being very active on the internet. From sharing fitness goals to skincare routines, the actor always makes sure to keep her fans entertained and to bring a smile to their faces. Here are Ileana D’Cruz’s sunkissed pictures that will give many major summer-tan goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Ileana D'Cruz Instagram