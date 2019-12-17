/
Ileana D'Cruz: THESE no makeup pictures of the actress should not be missed
Ileana D’Cruz's pics sans makeup
Ileana D'Cruz is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. On the professional side, Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti. She shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela. Ileana's performance was praised in the same, whereas the film performed average at the box office. Since her debut in Bollywood, Ileana has been a part of many Bollywood films including Barfi, Raid, Kick among others. The actress has been lately grabbing attention for her social media posts. The Rustom actress who keeps updating her fans and followers about her whereabouts keeps sharing her stunning selfies and fun videos on Instagram. The actress is often praised for sharing her no makeup pictures. Today, let's take a look at some of her stunning pics wherein she flaunted her no makeup look.
No filter needed
We love this no makeup, no filter pic of the actress.
Beautiful eyes
The actress keeps sharing her sun-kissed snaps on Instagram.
Fitness freak
The Raid actress is a fitness enthusiast and maintains herself.
Body goals
She is a selfie lover.
Beautiful just the way she is
Ileana earlier revealed that she struggled with accepting herself the way she is. She mentioned, "I have had body issues. I am ready to work on it."
Simply pretty
This selfie will certainly leave you mesmerised.
Stunning as always
The actress is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in this snap.
