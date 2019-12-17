Home
Ileana D'Cruz: THESE no makeup pictures of the actress should not be missed

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The actress who is active on social media is often praised for sharing her no makeup pictures. Today, let's take a look at some of her stunning pics wherein she flaunted her no makeup look.
121704 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 12:09 am
  • 1 / 8
    Ileana D'Cruz's pics sans makeup

    Ileana D’Cruz's pics sans makeup

    Ileana D'Cruz is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. On the professional side, Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti. She shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela. Ileana's performance was praised in the same, whereas the film performed average at the box office. Since her debut in Bollywood, Ileana has been a part of many Bollywood films including Barfi, Raid, Kick among others. The actress has been lately grabbing attention for her social media posts. The Rustom actress who keeps updating her fans and followers about her whereabouts keeps sharing her stunning selfies and fun videos on Instagram. The actress is often praised for sharing her no makeup pictures. Today, let's take a look at some of her stunning pics wherein she flaunted her no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    No filter needed

    No filter needed

    We love this no makeup, no filter pic of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Beautiful eyes

    Beautiful eyes

    The actress keeps sharing her sun-kissed snaps on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    The Raid actress is a fitness enthusiast and maintains herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Body goals

    Body goals

    She is a selfie lover.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Beautiful just the way she is

    Beautiful just the way she is

    Ileana earlier revealed that she struggled with accepting herself the way she is. She mentioned, "I have had body issues. I am ready to work on it."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Simply pretty

    Simply pretty

    This selfie will certainly leave you mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    The actress is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

My heart....

Anonymous

My heart

Anonymous

My heart

