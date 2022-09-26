Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began this month, and within a short span of time, it has already garnered an amazing response from the audiences. Many renowned personalities have been roped in to become a part of this season. Among them, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand is also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Dutee, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, took this new challenge with great zeal and is paired with choreographer Ravina on this coveted platform. This is not the first time that Dutee is making an appearance on the screens. Dutee had also graced The Kapil Sharma Show and Kaun Banega Crorepati as a guest. But this time, the athlete is a participant and is working with top-notch actors. Let's look at times when Dutee met popular actors from the entertainment world:
Dutee Chand met popular megastar Amitabh Bachchan when she made a guest appearance on the actor's show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.
Dutee met Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh during an event in abroad. The actor also looks elated like always as he posed with the ace athlete.
Tiger Shroff, who is known as the fittest actor in the entertainment world, met Dutee Chand at an event.
Filmmaker Karan Johar is a judge of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. In this picture, we see Dutee is clicked on the sets of the show with Karan.
Madhuri Dixit is also the judge of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, and the actress smiles as she poses for a selfie with Dutee.
From Pooja Hegde to Rashmika Mandanna: 5 PHOTOS of...
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Rosé display their beautiful...
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai ...
Will Smith Birthday: 6 things you probably didn't ...