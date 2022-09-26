Dutee Chand's PICS with celebs

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began this month, and within a short span of time, it has already garnered an amazing response from the audiences. Many renowned personalities have been roped in to become a part of this season. Among them, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand is also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Dutee, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, took this new challenge with great zeal and is paired with choreographer Ravina on this coveted platform. This is not the first time that Dutee is making an appearance on the screens. Dutee had also graced The Kapil Sharma Show and Kaun Banega Crorepati as a guest. But this time, the athlete is a participant and is working with top-notch actors. Let's look at times when Dutee met popular actors from the entertainment world: