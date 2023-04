Terence Lewis celebrates his birthday and Easter

India's Best Dancer 3 judge and renowned choreographer Terence Lewis celebrates his 48th birthday today, April 9. The choreographer has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has judged several dance reality shows. He has also choreographed several top-notch celebrities in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following owing to his killer dance moves, and his quirky fashion sense has also been the talk of the town for a while now. Today, April 9, Terence is celebrating his 48th birthday, and on this occasion, he hosted a Sunday brunch for his close friends and family. The actor is also celebrating Easter, and celebs such as Rithvik Dhanjani, Raghav Juyal, Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera, and more were spotted attending Terence's birthday celebration in Mumbai.