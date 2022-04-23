Interesting facts about Prabhas that are rarely known

1 / 5

Facts about Prabhas

Rebel Star Prabhas cemented a reputation as a Pan India star. The actor, who is shy and a reserved person in real life, catapulted a fan base from all over the world and also garnered a huge fan following from all over the globe. Prabhas’ popularity soared and it reflected on social media as his followers shot up to millions. Prabhas is fondly called Darling or Rebel Star by his fans. Today, the handsome hunk is celebrating his 41st birthday. He is known for his powerful performances in films like Chatrapathi, Darling, Mirchi, Varsham, Baahubali series, Saaho, Radhe Shyam and many others. Fans are excited about the amazing lineup of movies Prabhas has in store in the upcoming season. The line up includes Projectk by Nag Ashwin, Adipurush with Om Raut, Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Do you know the real name of Prabhas? It is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati. He was born in Chennai to U Suryanarayana Raju and Siva Kumari. He has two siblings and is the nephew of actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju. We rounded up some interesting facts about Prabhas, which you might want to know. Take a look below:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani