Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Ira Khan
/
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's ethnic looks are all about simplicity and elegance; See PHOTOS

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's ethnic looks are all about simplicity and elegance; See PHOTOS

When it comes to Indian ensembles, Ira Khan likes to keep it minimal. Her ethnic looks are all about simplicity and elegance. Time and again, she has managed to turn heads with her stunning appearances.
6154 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Ira Khan's ethnic looks

    Ira Khan's ethnic looks

    Former couple Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is one popular star kid of Bollywood. Ira shares an amazing bond with Aamir and very often, she keeps sharing their best father-daughter moments on Instagram. She is often in the news due to various reasons. She is least interested to be an actor. Ira is inclined towards filmmaking and theatre. For the uninitiated, she made her directorial debut with a play based on the adaptation of Euripides' Medea which received a lot of acclaims. Speaking about it, Ira had said that she loves theatre as it's magical and all-consuming; in it's classical form, in the world of technology, it's very real and physical. In an interview with a leading daily, Ira was asked about directing her father. She said, "Maybe someday when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that's not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is well-read, like everybody else in the family. So when I'm sure about myself, I would think about directing him." The young star kid is very active on social media. She recently wished her followers on Eid and her picture in which she can be seen decked up in a saree created a huge buzz. When it comes to style, Ira Khan likes to keep it as simple as possible. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional wear, Ira's looks are easy to recreate. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Ira likes to keep it minimal. Her ethnic looks are all about simplicity and elegance. Time and again, she has managed to turn heads with her stunning appearances. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    The star kid shares a great bond with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima shared screen space with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindustan and Dangal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Keeping it elegant

    Keeping it elegant

    Ira looks beyond beautiful in her ethnic wear. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Traditional look on point

    Traditional look on point

    Here's another beautiful traditional look of the star kid!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Love for sarees

    Love for sarees

    Ira's love affair with saree is well-known. She likes to keep it minimal. Dressed in a yellow saree, Ira looks simply stunning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ira shared a pic of herself in which she can be seen wearing a saree and wished her fans, Eid Mubarak.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Casual at its best

    Casual at its best

    Ira's casual looks always impress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Stunner

    Stunner

    Ira's smile steals the show in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar can\'t keep their eyes off each other; Check Romantic Photos
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar can't keep their eyes off each other; Check Romantic Photos
Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma\'s bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check PHOTOS
Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma's bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check PHOTOS
When Sara Ali Khan donned a breezy maxi dress worth Rs 2500 & proved she is the girl next door; See PHOTOS
When Sara Ali Khan donned a breezy maxi dress worth Rs 2500 & proved she is the girl next door; See PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria: Actresses who donned slit dresses on Koffee with Karan and raised the bar of style
Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria: Actresses who donned slit dresses on Koffee with Karan and raised the bar of style
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput: Inside the gardens of Bollywood stars\' homes
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput: Inside the gardens of Bollywood stars' homes
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: Childhood snaps to desi looks; Check out these VIRAL pics of the siblings
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: Childhood snaps to desi looks; Check out these VIRAL pics of the siblings

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement