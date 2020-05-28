Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's ethnic looks are all about simplicity and elegance; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Ira Khan's ethnic looks

Former couple Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is one popular star kid of Bollywood. Ira shares an amazing bond with Aamir and very often, she keeps sharing their best father-daughter moments on Instagram. She is often in the news due to various reasons. She is least interested to be an actor. Ira is inclined towards filmmaking and theatre. For the uninitiated, she made her directorial debut with a play based on the adaptation of Euripides' Medea which received a lot of acclaims. Speaking about it, Ira had said that she loves theatre as it's magical and all-consuming; in it's classical form, in the world of technology, it's very real and physical. In an interview with a leading daily, Ira was asked about directing her father. She said, "Maybe someday when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that's not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is well-read, like everybody else in the family. So when I'm sure about myself, I would think about directing him." The young star kid is very active on social media. She recently wished her followers on Eid and her picture in which she can be seen decked up in a saree created a huge buzz. When it comes to style, Ira Khan likes to keep it as simple as possible. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional wear, Ira's looks are easy to recreate. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Ira likes to keep it minimal. Her ethnic looks are all about simplicity and elegance. Time and again, she has managed to turn heads with her stunning appearances. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram