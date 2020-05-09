Ira Khan Birthday Special: Check out THESE childhood photos of Aamir Khan's daughter as she turns 23

1 / 12

Check out these pictures of Ira Khan's childhood

Ira Khan turns 23 today. The Starkid will be spending her birthday in quarantine this year. Ira Khan is one of the most active star kids on social media, and some of her posts are very relatable as well. She recently took to her social media to reveal how much she is missing the ocean and the sea-horses amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. She also keeps sharing pictures with her baby brother Azad and elder brother Junaid. Ira revealed how she is not going to follow her superstar father's footsteps into acting as she is more inclined towards directing films. She recently shared how she was never allowed to watch her father's movies as a kid. “I wasn’t allowed to watch his films because I was too young. After Lagaan, I watched all the films except Ghajini because Dad said I would be too scared of him. I also missed Fanaa for the same reason,” she recalls. Ira also shows her fun college life at University College Utrecht in The Netherlands with her pictures. She is also head over heels in love with musician Mishaal Kirpalani and their adorable social media pictures will win your hearts. Having one of the top actors in the country as your parent meant Ira's life was always in the limelight. “Whether I want or not or if it is intentional or not, I will always get that benefit of being a star kid, but I don’t think about it. It’s not in my control, and I can only do my best in whatever I do,” shared Ira. Today, check out these pictures of Ira as a child as she celebrates her birthday today.

Photo Credit : Instagram