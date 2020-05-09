Advertisement
Ira Khan Birthday Special: Check out THESE childhood photos of Aamir Khan's daughter as she turns 23

Ira Khan turns 23 today and today we have the talented starkid's best photos from her childhood with her family, friends and they are adorable. Check them out.
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: May 9, 2020 11:14 am
  • 1 / 12
    Check out these pictures of Ira Khan's childhood

    Ira Khan turns 23 today. The Starkid will be spending her birthday in quarantine this year. Ira Khan is one of the most active star kids on social media, and some of her posts are very relatable as well. She recently took to her social media to reveal how much she is missing the ocean and the sea-horses amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. She also keeps sharing pictures with her baby brother Azad and elder brother Junaid. Ira revealed how she is not going to follow her superstar father's footsteps into acting as she is more inclined towards directing films. She recently shared how she was never allowed to watch her father's movies as a kid. “I wasn’t allowed to watch his films because I was too young. After Lagaan, I watched all the films except Ghajini because Dad said I would be too scared of him. I also missed Fanaa for the same reason,” she recalls. Ira also shows her fun college life at University College Utrecht in The Netherlands with her pictures. She is also head over heels in love with musician Mishaal Kirpalani and their adorable social media pictures will win your hearts. Having one of the top actors in the country as your parent meant Ira's life was always in the limelight. “Whether I want or not or if it is intentional or not, I will always get that benefit of being a star kid, but I don’t think about it. It’s not in my control, and I can only do my best in whatever I do,” shared Ira. Today, check out these pictures of Ira as a child as she celebrates her birthday today.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Look at this cutie

    Ira gives away her cute smile in this beautiful snap with her Godmother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Her cute haircut as a child

    Ira sporting a short haircut as a child and totally engrossed into her playtime.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Ira in her adorable self

    Ira looking all confused in this picture as she gets snapped with her aunt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Explaining the rules of Christmas playtime to Papa

    Aamir in his Mangal Pandey avatar as little Ira shares a Christmas letter with him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    In Papa's arms

    A young Aamir smiles as he holds baby Ira in his arms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    With Mommy dearest

    Ira in a cute hairstyle with her mother Reena Dutta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    When your elder brother holds you in his arms

    Junaid holds baby Junaid in his arms and this is such a sweet picture of the two siblings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Check out how cute she looks in this candid pic

    Ira looking sweet as ever in this candid picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Adding a traditional twist

    Ira playing dress up with her friend and we love how she is playing with the little saucers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Isn't this the best picture ?

    Just look at her adorable face in this picture, it just makes your heart go AWW!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Christmas time with the best

    Ira enjoys her Christmas party with her cousin and we love that cap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

