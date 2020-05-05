Ira Khan: Directing her father to relationship, Aamir Khan's daughter's intriguing revelations are unmissable

1 / 8

Ira Khan's INTERESTING revelations are UNMISSABLE

Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town. Former couple Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira is one hell of a stunner. She is truly one gorgeous lady and her social media feed is proof. The diva is often spotted with her father at family gatherings, screenings and other occasions. She makes heads turn every time she makes an appearance with her beauty and charm. She is also a true blue fashionista and her pulls off every look like a pro. Be it a simple tee and denim, ethnic wear, casual outfits to lovely dresses, she always ups the style quotient for millennials. The diva is inclined towards filmmaking and theatre. Last year, Ira made her directorial debut with a play based on the adaptation of Euripides’ Medea which received a lot of acclaims. Talking about the directorial play, Ira Khan had said, "There's no particular reason that I decided to start with theatre. I love theatre, it's magical and all-consuming; in its classical form, in the world of technology, it's very real and physical. I love the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because then there's so much you can express." Sharing a poster of the play, Aamir had written on Instagram, "Break a leg @khan.ira Proud of you. Love. a." Here are some more interesting revelations made by the star kid which will make you impatient for her debut venture in Bollywood!

Photo Credit : Instagram