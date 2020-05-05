/
Ira Khan: Directing her father to relationship, Aamir Khan's daughter's intriguing revelations are unmissable
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is one of the most beautiful and popular star kids in B-town. From directing her father to opening up about her relationship, here are some interesting statements made by Ira.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: May 5, 2020 07:42 pm
Ira Khan's INTERESTING revelations are UNMISSABLE
Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town. Former couple Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira is one hell of a stunner. She is truly one gorgeous lady and her social media feed is proof. The diva is often spotted with her father at family gatherings, screenings and other occasions. She makes heads turn every time she makes an appearance with her beauty and charm. She is also a true blue fashionista and her pulls off every look like a pro. Be it a simple tee and denim, ethnic wear, casual outfits to lovely dresses, she always ups the style quotient for millennials. The diva is inclined towards filmmaking and theatre. Last year, Ira made her directorial debut with a play based on the adaptation of Euripides’ Medea which received a lot of acclaims. Talking about the directorial play, Ira Khan had said, "There's no particular reason that I decided to start with theatre. I love theatre, it's magical and all-consuming; in its classical form, in the world of technology, it's very real and physical. I love the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because then there's so much you can express." Sharing a poster of the play, Aamir had written on Instagram, "Break a leg @khan.ira Proud of you. Love. a." Here are some more interesting revelations made by the star kid which will make you impatient for her debut venture in Bollywood!
On being an actor
Ira hasn't followed in her father's footsteps and gotten into acting. Talking about it she said, "I have always been very clear about wanting to get into direction. I do not want to act, as I don’t feel comfortable in front of the camera. Also, I don’t think I am a very good actor."
About directing her father
Ira talked about directing her father who is also known as a perfectionist. She said, "Maybe someday when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him."
Ira's sibling Junaid's acting plans
When asked if her brother Junaid is inclined towards acting, Ira confirmed, "Yes, he is interested in acting."
On her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani
Ira is quite open on social media about her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani. Speaking about Ira revealed the reason and said, "I am okay talking about it. These things depend on individuals, whether they want to be open or not is their choice." She added, "I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can... It depends on the kind of person you are... I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything.”
Ira's take on being a star kid
“Whether I want or not or if it is intentional or not, I will always get that benefit of being a star kid, but I don’t think about it. It’s not in my control, and I can only do my best in whatever I do,” said Ira.
Talking about choosing Hazel Keech for her play
“I’ve known Hazel for long, but I’d not watched Bodyguard (2011) or any of her works. Though, she is very animated and did quirky impressions. When she auditioned for the play she got the subtleties, and I knew she would go to extremes to do the part.” said Ira.
Not allowed to watch her dad's films
“I wasn’t allowed to watch his films because I was too young. After Lagaan, I watched all the films except Ghajini because dad said I would be too scared of him. I also missed Fanaa for the same reason,” she recalls.
