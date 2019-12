1 / 8

Ira Khan's unmissable snaps

Former couple Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is currently creating buzz on social media due to pictures from her recent photoshoot. For the uninitiated, Ira shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. Dressed in a black skirt paired with a golden top, Ira looks breathtakingly gorgeous in it. A few weeks ago, Ira's pictures with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani went viral on social media. She shared a picture with him in which he can be seen kissing her on the forehead. Kirpalani is an artist, composer and producer by profession. On the work front, there were several rumours of Ira being launched by Aamir Khan. However, she took a different route. She is currently enjoying the run of her directorial debut Medea. Shows of her play started this December and she has planned to take her play across cities in India. Right now, Ira is prepping up for the same. As we look forward to it, let's take a look at some of her stunning and unmissable photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram