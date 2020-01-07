Irrfan Birthday Special: TOP 5 films of the Angrezi Medium actor that prove his versatility

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Irrfan!

Irrfan turns a year older today. He is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood and there's no denying it! Given the fact he is a brilliant performer, he can easily give many stars a run for their money. He has not only carved a niche for himself in Bollywood, but Irrfan is also a known figure in the West. Over the years, he has proved his versatility by taking up challenging roles and delivering commendable performances in the same. Honestly, we are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Angrezi Medium in which he stars opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He might not be spotted much in the public, but with films such as Life of Pi, Haider and more, he lets his acting speak louder than anything else. He is a recipient of several awards including a National Film Award. He was awarded Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of arts. If you've watched his films, then you'd agree that he owns the screen every time. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at the actor's top 5 films.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani