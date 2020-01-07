Home
Irrfan Birthday Special: TOP 5 films of the Angrezi Medium actor that prove his versatility

Irrfan turns a year older today. He is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood and there's no denying it! On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the actor's top 5 films.
3330 reads Mumbai Updated: January 7, 2020 09:53 am
    Happy Birthday, Irrfan!

    Irrfan turns a year older today. He is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood and there's no denying it! Given the fact he is a brilliant performer, he can easily give many stars a run for their money. He has not only carved a niche for himself in Bollywood, but Irrfan is also a known figure in the West. Over the years, he has proved his versatility by taking up challenging roles and delivering commendable performances in the same. Honestly, we are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Angrezi Medium in which he stars opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He might not be spotted much in the public, but with films such as Life of Pi, Haider and more, he lets his acting speak louder than anything else. He is a recipient of several awards including a National Film Award. He was awarded Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of arts. If you've watched his films, then you'd agree that he owns the screen every time. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at the actor's top 5 films.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Piku

    One should definitely watch Piku which stars Irrfan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Irrfan was applauded for his acting in the same. Also, Deepika and Irrfan's chemistry will want you to see them together again.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    The Lunchbox

    The Lunchbox starring Irrfan and Nimrat Kaur should definitely be on your watchlist. Irrfan's acting in the same stole the show. The film is directed by Ritesh Batra.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Talvar

    Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Talvar stars Irrfan alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, and Tabu. The movie will certainly give you goosebumps. Speaking about Irrfan, he did complete justice to the role of an investigative officer.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Maqbool

    Irrfan shared screen space with versatile actors such as Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Tabu in the same. An adaptation of Shakespeare's "Macbeth", Irrfan delivered a commendable performance in the same.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Karwaan

    Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan starred Irrfan alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

