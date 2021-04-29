Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Irrfan Khan
/
Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: PHOTOS of the late actor with Babil Khan prove that he was a great father

Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: PHOTOS of the late actor with Babil Khan prove that he was a great father

On Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary, here are pictures of him and his son Babil Khan that prove that the actor was a family man. Read ahead to take a look.
2954 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Irrfan Khan's photos with his elder son Babil

    Irrfan Khan's photos with his elder son Babil

    Irrfan Khan was a well-known and respected actor around the world. He had worked in Bollywood, American and British movies. In his career spanning over three decades, Irrfan Khan had been acknowledged with National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, Padma Shri and over five Filmfare Awards including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Irrfan Khan made his debut with a supporting character in Salaam Bombay. He also appeared in the British movie, The Warrior and then went ahead to play the lead characters in commercially successful Bollywood movies. Some of his movies were a true piece of art and the audience loved his versatility. Along with always making the headlines for his on-screen work, Irrfan Khan was also often talked about for being a true family man as his life revolved around his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and his sons, Babil and Ayaan Khan. The actor left for heavenly aboard on April 29, 2020, leaving the entire world in grief. Today, on his first death anniversary, here are pictures of Irrfan with son Babil Khan, proving that the actor was a great father. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Major throwbacks

    Major throwbacks

    Irrfan Khan gets clicked while holding baby Babil close to him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Candid clicks

    Candid clicks

    Irrfan and Babil get snapped in a monochrome frame as they sleep after a long-tiring day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    “2 man squad”

    “2 man squad”

    The father-son duo get sun-kissed while they went for boating in the winters.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Same same but different

    Same same but different

    Babil shares a selfie of the two, revealing that both of them were “trying to look” like each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    “Lion king vibes”

    “Lion king vibes”

    Little Babil and Irrfan posed for the camera in their sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Fascinating things

    Fascinating things

    Babil Khan shares a picture from his childhood with Irrfan Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    On the sets together

    On the sets together

    Irrfan and Babil get clicked candidly on the sets of Angrezi Medium.

    Photo Credit : Instagram