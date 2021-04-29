Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: PHOTOS of the late actor with Babil Khan prove that he was a great father

1 / 8

Irrfan Khan's photos with his elder son Babil

Irrfan Khan was a well-known and respected actor around the world. He had worked in Bollywood, American and British movies. In his career spanning over three decades, Irrfan Khan had been acknowledged with National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, Padma Shri and over five Filmfare Awards including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Irrfan Khan made his debut with a supporting character in Salaam Bombay. He also appeared in the British movie, The Warrior and then went ahead to play the lead characters in commercially successful Bollywood movies. Some of his movies were a true piece of art and the audience loved his versatility. Along with always making the headlines for his on-screen work, Irrfan Khan was also often talked about for being a true family man as his life revolved around his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and his sons, Babil and Ayaan Khan. The actor left for heavenly aboard on April 29, 2020, leaving the entire world in grief. Today, on his first death anniversary, here are pictures of Irrfan with son Babil Khan, proving that the actor was a great father. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram