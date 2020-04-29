X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Irrfan Khan
/
Irrfan Khan Demise: 8 Priceless PHOTOS of the actor who will forever remain in our hearts

Irrfan Khan Demise: 8 Priceless PHOTOS of the actor who will forever remain in our hearts

Irrfan Khan's sudden demise surely brings a lot of flashback to your mind from his outstanding performances. Today have a look at some priceless moments of the actor's life.
5140 reads Mumbai Updated: April 29, 2020 02:09 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Iconic photos of the legendary Irrfan Khan

    Iconic photos of the legendary Irrfan Khan

    Today, Indian cinema has lost a diamond in the form of actor Irrfan. Irrfan passed away today in Mumbai leaving his beautiful impression in Bollywood forever. The actor had a thankless role in the movie Life of Pi where he played the older version of Pi Patel. As expected from a skilled performer who has appeared in both Indian and American films since the ’80s, Irrfan made the dialogue-heavy moments as mesmerizing as the films awe-inspiring visuals. In the movie, Hindi Medium he beautifully played the role of a father who wants best for his child's education and his role will surely bring tears to your eyes. In the movie, Piku he proved that he is an excellent entertainer and his performance opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone surely stood out. Last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. The actor shared a beautiful message which was actually his last audio message to the world with the teaser of the trailer before he passed away today. “Hello, brothers and sisters,” Irrfan shared in Hindi. “I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front. "There’s a saying, ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It feels good to hear, but when life really hands you lemons, making lemons is really difficult. One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure. Enjoy the trailer, and be kind to each other, and enjoy the film. And yes, wait for me." As the iconic actor continues to live forever in our hearts, have a look at these iconic pictures of the star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Hugging his close friend and filmmaker Homi Adajania

    Hugging his close friend and filmmaker Homi Adajania

    The last director he worked with Homi recently choked up while speaking about Irrfan in an interview.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    His priceless smile

    His priceless smile

    Onsets of his movie, Piku with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Irrfan with sons

    Irrfan with sons

    Irrfan with his children Babil and Ayan Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    One of the greatest moments

    One of the greatest moments

    Irrfan after winning big for Slumdog Millionaire at SAG awards.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    On sets of his last movie

    On sets of his last movie

    The actor enjoying a conversation with actress Deepika Padukone and his director.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Irrfan with his wife

    Irrfan with his wife

    Irrfan with his wife, Sutapa Sikdar who recently thanked his fans for their immense prayers and blessings that they have been bestowing over Irrfan for his recovery.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    His expression at a show

    His expression at a show

    Known for his humour, the actor shared a joke on sets of a dance reality show. In pic, his costar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 9
    The greatest

    The greatest

    When one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema had a round table conference.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Prince William and Kate Middleton Anniversary Special: Here\'s the love story of world\'s favourite Royal couple
Prince William and Kate Middleton Anniversary Special: Here's the love story of world's favourite Royal couple
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan\'s candid photos with family are hard to miss
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's candid photos with family are hard to miss
Money Heist season 4: Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó & Rio aka Miguel Herrán\'s BTS pictures are worth your attention
Money Heist season 4: Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó & Rio aka Miguel Herrán's BTS pictures are worth your attention
Kapil Sharma: From tweets to fighting with Sunil Grover, 5 times India\'s favourite comedian made headlines
Kapil Sharma: From tweets to fighting with Sunil Grover, 5 times India's favourite comedian made headlines
Katrina Kaif: Here\'s how to dress like the Bollywood star in all white outfits; Check Photos
Katrina Kaif: Here's how to dress like the Bollywood star in all white outfits; Check Photos
8 Times Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her beautiful skin; Check PHOTOS
8 Times Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her beautiful skin; Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement