Irrfan Khan Demise: 8 Priceless PHOTOS of the actor who will forever remain in our hearts

Iconic photos of the legendary Irrfan Khan

Today, Indian cinema has lost a diamond in the form of actor Irrfan. Irrfan passed away today in Mumbai leaving his beautiful impression in Bollywood forever. The actor had a thankless role in the movie Life of Pi where he played the older version of Pi Patel. As expected from a skilled performer who has appeared in both Indian and American films since the ’80s, Irrfan made the dialogue-heavy moments as mesmerizing as the films awe-inspiring visuals. In the movie, Hindi Medium he beautifully played the role of a father who wants best for his child's education and his role will surely bring tears to your eyes. In the movie, Piku he proved that he is an excellent entertainer and his performance opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone surely stood out. Last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. The actor shared a beautiful message which was actually his last audio message to the world with the teaser of the trailer before he passed away today. “Hello, brothers and sisters,” Irrfan shared in Hindi. “I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front. "There’s a saying, ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It feels good to hear, but when life really hands you lemons, making lemons is really difficult. One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure. Enjoy the trailer, and be kind to each other, and enjoy the film. And yes, wait for me." As the iconic actor continues to live forever in our hearts, have a look at these iconic pictures of the star.

Photo Credit : Instagram