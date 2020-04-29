/
/
/
Irrfan Khan Funeral: Kapil Sharma attends the legendary actor's last rites amid lockdown; See PHOTOS
Irrfan Khan Funeral: Kapil Sharma attends the legendary actor's last rites amid lockdown; See PHOTOS
The entertainment industry and nation lost a diamond in the form of actor Irrfan Khan today. His funeral rites were attended by a few of his closest family and friends including Kapil Sharma. Check out photos.
Written By
Ekta Varma
4706 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 29, 2020 04:44 pm
1 / 7
Kapil Sharma attends Irrfan Khan's funeral
Padma Shri holder and one of the most versatile actors of the industry, Irrfan Khan left us too soon. He has not just redefined acting since his first film but has always managed to leave his fans amazed by his dedication and realness oozing out through his characters on the big screen. While he never really became the quintessential ‘hero' in the films, his talent always made him outshine all the other actors in the industry. Irrfan carved a niche for himself by delivering performances which were not just a breath of fresh air but the kind of roles he took up always managed to prove his acting mettle. The news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again..condolences to Sutapa and Babil..you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote. His funeral took place today afternoon in Versova, Mumbai. It was attended by some of his closest friends and families including Vishal Bharadwaj. The very well known actor and comedian Kapil Sharma were also present at the event. Check his photos right here.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
2 / 7
Gone too soon
Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was under observation for colon infection.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
3 / 7
A gem lost
He had truly mastered the craft and delivered a filmography consisting of the most versatile performances.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
4 / 7
Diverse filmography
The list of his brilliant performances is truly endless. A critics' favourite, he was seen in films like Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku, Talvar to name a few.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Irrfan's unconventional debut
Irrfan was a final year student at NSD (1988) when Mira Nair chose him for a role in Salaam Bombay. While he did have a significant role, it was cut short to a large extent to keep the film crisp.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
6 / 7
Last rites
Speaking about his last rites, a statement was released which said, "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
7 / 7
The actor will be missed
Irrfan Khan will always be supremely missed by everyone.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Add new comment