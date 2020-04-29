Irrfan Khan Funeral: Kapil Sharma attends the legendary actor's last rites amid lockdown; See PHOTOS

1 / 7

Kapil Sharma attends Irrfan Khan's funeral

Padma Shri holder and one of the most versatile actors of the industry, Irrfan Khan left us too soon. He has not just redefined acting since his first film but has always managed to leave his fans amazed by his dedication and realness oozing out through his characters on the big screen. While he never really became the quintessential ‘hero' in the films, his talent always made him outshine all the other actors in the industry. Irrfan carved a niche for himself by delivering performances which were not just a breath of fresh air but the kind of roles he took up always managed to prove his acting mettle. The news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again..condolences to Sutapa and Babil..you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote. His funeral took place today afternoon in Versova, Mumbai. It was attended by some of his closest friends and families including Vishal Bharadwaj. The very well known actor and comedian Kapil Sharma were also present at the event. Check his photos right here.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani