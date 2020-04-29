Irrfan Khan passes away: 5 interesting facts about the versatile actor that you must know

1 / 6

Facts about Irrfan Khan one must know

Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors in the industry. He truly mastered the craft and delivered a filmography consisting of the most versatile performances. He has not just redefined acting since his first film but has always managed to leave his fans amazed by his dedication and realness oozing out through his characters on the big screen. While he never really became the quintessential ‘hero' in the films, his talent always made him outshine all the other actors in the industry. Irrfan carved a niche for himself by delivering performances which were not just a breath of fresh air but the kind of roles he took up always managed to prove his acting mettle. The list of his brilliant performances is truly endless. A critics' favourite, he was seen in films like Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku, Talvar to name a few. His latest film Angrezi Medium was recently released digitally and gained wide success. However, the nation woke up to extremely unfortunate news this morning. Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was under observation for colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. The legendary actor's demise has sent the nation into hysteria. The news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote. The actor’s representatives shared the news with a statement, "‘I trust, I have surrendered,’ these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’. The famous critic Komal Nahta also tweeted, "What was being feared has happened. Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors of our time, has bid the world goodbye. RIP, dear Irrfan Bhai." Here are some unbelievable facts about the star you must know.

Photo Credit : APH Images