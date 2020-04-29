X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Irrfan Khan
/
Irrfan Khan passes away: 5 interesting facts about the versatile actor that you must know

Irrfan Khan passes away: 5 interesting facts about the versatile actor that you must know

Irrfan Khan Death News: As we dawn upon the sadness of the industry losing one of the most talented and versatile actors, here are some unknown facts about the star that one must know.
13177 reads Mumbai Updated: April 29, 2020 01:05 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Facts about Irrfan Khan one must know

    Facts about Irrfan Khan one must know

    Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors in the industry. He truly mastered the craft and delivered a filmography consisting of the most versatile performances. He has not just redefined acting since his first film but has always managed to leave his fans amazed by his dedication and realness oozing out through his characters on the big screen. While he never really became the quintessential ‘hero' in the films, his talent always made him outshine all the other actors in the industry. Irrfan carved a niche for himself by delivering performances which were not just a breath of fresh air but the kind of roles he took up always managed to prove his acting mettle. The list of his brilliant performances is truly endless. A critics' favourite, he was seen in films like Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku, Talvar to name a few. His latest film Angrezi Medium was recently released digitally and gained wide success. However, the nation woke up to extremely unfortunate news this morning. Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was under observation for colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. The legendary actor's demise has sent the nation into hysteria. The news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote. The actor’s representatives shared the news with a statement, "‘I trust, I have surrendered,’ these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’. The famous critic Komal Nahta also tweeted, "What was being feared has happened. Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors of our time, has bid the world goodbye. RIP, dear Irrfan Bhai." Here are some unbelievable facts about the star you must know.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 6
    Actor by chance

    Actor by chance

    He wanted to be a cricketer. Parents disapproved of it. As if by a stroke of luck, he got a scholarship to attend NSD (National School of Drama). He was pursuing an MA in Jaipur at that time. And he lied about having past theatre experience to get in. By all means, it was a ‘good lie.’ We are fortunate to have had an artist like him.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 6
    The debut and breakthrough

    The debut and breakthrough

    Irrfan was a final year student at NSD (1988) when Mira Nair chose him for a role in Salaam Bombay. While he did have a significant role, it was cut short to a large extent to keep the film crisp.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 6
    His early life

    His early life

    Irrfan's real name is Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan. He was born in the village of Tonk in Jaipur, in a well-off family with royal connections. He has two siblings and his father was a wealthy Zamindar who wanted his son to join the family tyre business.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 6
    The Lunchbox

    The Lunchbox

    The Lunchbox was ineed one of his finest performances. Besides, it is the only Indian movie to have ever won a TFCA – Toronto Film Critics Association Award.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Initial days in Mumbai

    Initial days in Mumbai

    When Irrfan first arrived in Mumbai, he worked as an air-conditioner repairman. Reportedly, it is even said that one of the first houses he visited for the repairing services was that of legendary actor, Rajesh Khanna.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

From Irrfan Khan, Wendell Rodricks to Kobe Bryant, here\'s a list of celebs who passed away in 2020
From Irrfan Khan, Wendell Rodricks to Kobe Bryant, here's a list of celebs who passed away in 2020
Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: Films of the actor that proved his versatility
Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: Films of the actor that proved his versatility
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid expecting first child: From ZiGi\'s 1st meet to breakup & reunions before the baby news
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid expecting first child: From ZiGi's 1st meet to breakup & reunions before the baby news
Prince William and Kate Middleton Anniversary Special: Here\'s the love story of world\'s favourite Royal couple
Prince William and Kate Middleton Anniversary Special: Here's the love story of world's favourite Royal couple
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan\'s candid photos with family are hard to miss
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's candid photos with family are hard to miss
Mindy Kaling\'s show Never Have I Ever\'s protagonist Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is one gorgeous lady; See PHOTOS
Mindy Kaling's show Never Have I Ever's protagonist Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is one gorgeous lady; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement