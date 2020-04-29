Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: Films of the actor that proved his versatility

1 / 6

Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

The entire entertainment industry woke up to a sad morning after the news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death was shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. His took to his Twitter and wrote, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you... we shall meet again... condolences to Sutapa and Babil... you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan." For the uninitiated, he was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where was kept under observation for colon infection. He breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 53. The actor was last seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Madam. The actor will also be remembered for his contribution to the Indian cinema. Irrfan was a recipient of several awards including a National Film Award. He was awarded Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of arts. Here are some of his top films that proved his versatility as an actor.

Photo Credit : Instagram