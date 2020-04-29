X
Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: Films of the actor that proved his versatility

The entire entertainment industry woke up to a sad morning after the news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death was shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Here are his films that proved his versatility as an actor.
1014 reads Mumbai Updated: April 29, 2020 12:33 pm
    Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

    The entire entertainment industry woke up to a sad morning after the news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death was shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. His took to his Twitter and wrote, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you... we shall meet again... condolences to Sutapa and Babil... you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan." For the uninitiated, he was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where was kept under observation for colon infection. He breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 53. The actor was last seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Madam. The actor will also be remembered for his contribution to the Indian cinema. Irrfan was a recipient of several awards including a National Film Award. He was awarded Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of arts. Here are some of his top films that proved his versatility as an actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The Lunchbox

    The Lunchbox starred Irrfan opposite Nimrat Kaur. Irrfan's acting in the same won millions of hearts.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Maqbool

    Irrfan shared screen space with versatile actors such as Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Tabu in the same. Known for his commendable acting, Irrfan delivered a smashing performance in the movie.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Talvar

    Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Talvar starred Irrfan alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, and Tabu. Irrfan did complete justice to the role of an investigative officer.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Piku

    Piku starred Irrfan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Irrfan delivered a spectacular performance.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Karwaan

    Karwaan starred Irrfan alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mitali Palkar. The movie was directed by Akarsh Khurana.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

