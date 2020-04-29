From Irrfan Khan, Wendell Rodricks to Kobe Bryant, here's a list of celebs who passed away in 2020

1 / 10

List of celebs who passed away in 2020

The entire entertainment industry is currently in shock after it was revealed that Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is no more. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar broke the news about his death. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you... we shall meet again... condolences to Sutapa and Babil... you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan." For the uninitiated, he was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where was kept under observation for colon infection. Bollywood and TV celebrities are mourning the actor's sudden demise. Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter page and wrote, "When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan" As we mourn his death, here's a look at celebrities we lost this year.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani