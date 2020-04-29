X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Irrfan Khan
/
From Irrfan Khan, Wendell Rodricks to Kobe Bryant, here's a list of celebs who passed away in 2020

From Irrfan Khan, Wendell Rodricks to Kobe Bryant, here's a list of celebs who passed away in 2020

The entire entertainment industry is currently in shock after it was revealed that Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is no more. Apart from Irrfan Khan, here's a list of other celebs we lost in 2020.
3258 reads Mumbai Updated: April 29, 2020 01:35 pm
  • 1 / 10
    List of celebs who passed away in 2020

    List of celebs who passed away in 2020

    The entire entertainment industry is currently in shock after it was revealed that Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is no more. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar broke the news about his death. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you... we shall meet again... condolences to Sutapa and Babil... you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan." For the uninitiated, he was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where was kept under observation for colon infection. Bollywood and TV celebrities are mourning the actor's sudden demise. Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter page and wrote, "When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan" As we mourn his death, here's a look at celebrities we lost this year.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Irrfan Khan

    Irrfan Khan

    Irrfan passed away at the age of 53. The actor will be remembered for his commendable acting in films such as Piku, Maqbool, Talvar, The Lunchbox and more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Ranjit Chowdhry

    Ranjit Chowdhry

    Ranjit Chowdhry who is known for his films like Khubsoorat, Khatta Meetha, and Baaton Baaton Mein passed away at the age of 65, on 15th April. His sister, Raell Padamsee broke the news of his death on her Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 10
    Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

    Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

    On January 26, legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California. The news of his death broke millions of hearts and several celebrities including Bollywood stars Sonam K Ahuja, Akshay Kumar, and more offered condolences to his family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Shyam Sundar

    Shyam Sundar

    On April 9, Shyam Sundar Kalani who played the role of Sugreev in Ramayan passed away during the lockdown. The actor died due to cancer.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Wendell Rodricks

    Wendell Rodricks

    This year, we also lost famous fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. He passed away at his home in Goa. He was not just a designer but also an author, activist, and a gay right activist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Gene Deitch

    Gene Deitch

    Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch passed away on April 16. He was 95 years old.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Fred The Godson

    Fred The Godson

    Frederick Thomas, also known as, Fred The Godson was one of the most promising rappers. The rapper passed away on April 23.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Caroline Flack

    Caroline Flack

    Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack committed suicide on February 15, at the age of 40, in her east London home.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 10
    Nikita Pearl Waligwa

    Nikita Pearl Waligwa

    Nikita Pearl Waligwa who was seen in Disney's biographical drama "Queen of Katwe" died at the age of 15 after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Irrfan Khan passes away: 5 interesting facts about the versatile actor that you must know
Irrfan Khan passes away: 5 interesting facts about the versatile actor that you must know
Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: Films of the actor that proved his versatility
Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: Films of the actor that proved his versatility
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid expecting first child: From ZiGi\'s 1st meet to breakup & reunions before the baby news
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid expecting first child: From ZiGi's 1st meet to breakup & reunions before the baby news
Prince William and Kate Middleton Anniversary Special: Here\'s the love story of world\'s favourite Royal couple
Prince William and Kate Middleton Anniversary Special: Here's the love story of world's favourite Royal couple
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan\'s candid photos with family are hard to miss
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's candid photos with family are hard to miss
Mindy Kaling\'s show Never Have I Ever\'s protagonist Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is one gorgeous lady; See PHOTOS
Mindy Kaling's show Never Have I Ever's protagonist Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is one gorgeous lady; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement