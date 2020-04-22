/
Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena's Love Story: Did you know it was the actress who proposed? Find out more
Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena are one of the most loved couples of the Marathi film industry. Fans of the couple are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot as soon as possible. Today, have a look at their magical love story.
Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena's Magical Love Story
Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena are one of the most loved couples of the Marathi film industry. Both are equally successful. Isha and Rishi rose to fame because of their incredible performances on TV shows. For the uninitiated, Rishi made his debut with the TV show "Kahe Diya Pardes". He essayed the role of Shiv and won millions of hearts with his spectacular performance and charming personality. On the other hand, Isha Keskar rose to fame for her performance in Jai Malhar. She is currently seen in one of the hit TV shows "Mazya Navryachi Bayko." She portrays the role of Shanaya in the same and is loved by the masses. Both Rishi and Isha often create buzz due to their upcoming projects. But for a long time, their personal life has been creating as much buzz as their professional life. As many know, Isha and Rishi are currently dating. They are one of the most popular and loved couples of the industry who always grab attention with their social media PDA. The couple who is very active on social media keeps sharing their romantic photos. They are also quite vocal about their relationship. For the unversed, the couple has been dating for more than two years now. Fans of the couple are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot as soon as possible. Today, have a look at their magical love story.
Friends first
In an interview with Times of India, Rishi Saxena had revealed that before they started dating they were friends. So it was friendship that turned into love for the couple.
Confirmed the relationship on social media
In 2018, on his Instagram story, Rishi confirmed the news of his relationship with Isha.
First proposal
Much to our surprise, it was Isha who proposed Rishi. As per reports, Rishi rejected Isha's first proposal.
In a relationship
Isha proposed for the second time and Rishi finally said yes. In a post shared by the actress on July 30, 2019, she wrote, "It is today, 2 years ago, this guy finally agreed to date me! Happy 2, pupper. Many many more to come!"
Happy together
In an interview with TOI, Rishi had revealed that they are happy being together and that's an important thing for them.
Social media PDA
Ever since confirming their relationship, Rishi and Isha keep sharing romantic photos on social media giving their fans major relationship goals.
Wedding bells?
Time and again, Isha and Rishi keep creating buzz due to their rumoured wedding. However, in one of the Instagram post, Isha made it clear that they are in no hurry to get married.
