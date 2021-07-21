Ishaan Khatter: PHOTOS of the actor with Mira and Shahid that prove he shares a great relationship with them

1 / 6

Ishaan Khatter’s pictures with “bhaiya-bhabhi” will give major family goals

Ishaan Khatter is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. He made his acting debut in 2017 with Majid Majidi’s directorial drama, Beyond the Clouds, and his performance in his very first movie was acknowledged by his fans and followers. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut award for the year. Ishaan Khatter has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself by appearing in successful projects like Dhadak, A Suitable Boy, and Khaali Peeli. Ever since Ishaan Khatter has entered the Bollywood industry, he has always been praised for his performances and has often credited brother Shahid Kapoor for this. The two brothers have often revealed that they share a great relationship with each other and Shahid Kapoor’s marriage with Mira Rajput Kapoor and his addition to their family was one of the greatest things that ever happened to them. Here are pictures that prove Ishaan Khatter shares a very close relationship with Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla