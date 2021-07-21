Advertisement
  4. Ishaan Khatter: PHOTOS of the actor with Mira and Shahid that prove he shares a great relationship with them

Ishaan Khatter is often spotted sharing pictures with “bhaiya-bhabhi” Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor that prove he is close to them. Read ahead to take a look.
    Ishaan Khatter’s pictures with “bhaiya-bhabhi” will give major family goals

    Ishaan Khatter is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. He made his acting debut in 2017 with Majid Majidi’s directorial drama, Beyond the Clouds, and his performance in his very first movie was acknowledged by his fans and followers. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut award for the year. Ishaan Khatter has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself by appearing in successful projects like Dhadak, A Suitable Boy, and Khaali Peeli. Ever since Ishaan Khatter has entered the Bollywood industry, he has always been praised for his performances and has often credited brother Shahid Kapoor for this. The two brothers have often revealed that they share a great relationship with each other and Shahid Kapoor’s marriage with Mira Rajput Kapoor and his addition to their family was one of the greatest things that ever happened to them. Here are pictures that prove Ishaan Khatter shares a very close relationship with Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Welcoming Mira

    Ishaan Khatter gets clicked with Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, and their mother, Neliima Azeem as they burst into laughter while posing for a group picture at their wedding.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Perfect selfies

    Ishaan, Mira, and Shahid pose together for the perfect selfie as the three celebrities have their happy faces on.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Super supportive

    “Bhaiya-bhabhi”, Shahid and Mira accompany Ishaan Khatter for the premiere of his debut movie, Beyond the Clouds to show their support for him.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Forever third wheel

    Mira Rajput Kapoor shares a picture of the trio in their workout clothes as she calls Ishaan Khatter their “forever third wheel”.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Adorable pictures

    Mira Rajput Kapoor shares an adorable selfie with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, that has a hilariously goofy twist by her “dewar”, Ishaan Khatter.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla