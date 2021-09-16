Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter: PHOTOS of the two actors giving sibling goals

1 / 6

Pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter prove they share a very close relationship

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are one of the most popular star children and sibling pairs in the Bollywood industry. Shahid Kapoor, who made his acting debut in 2003, has always been the guiding light in Ishaan Khatter’s life, playing the role of an elder brother perfectly. Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share a very close relationship, even though they are half-siblings. The two are truly connected at heart and have often revealed during many public appearances that they would be incomplete without each other. Here are pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter that prove the two are complete sibling goals, always entertaining fans with their goofiness. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla