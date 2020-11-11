Advertisement
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians player Ishan Kishan idolises this Indian player; See interesting facts

As Mumbai Indians brought back the winning trophy for the fifth time at the Indian Premier League, let's take a look at their ace player Ishan Kishan's interesting facts.
1970 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    IPL 2020's winner Mumbai Indian's Ishan Kishan's interesting facts

    IPL 2020's winner Mumbai Indian's Ishan Kishan's interesting facts

    Last night, Mumbai Indians brought the IPL 2020 trophy back home. As millions of people stayed glued to their television sets for the nail-biting intense finale match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, one of the team's youngest player Ishan Kishan managed to grab major headlines with his unbeatable quest. Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets( 8 balls left). Despite the pandemic, the Indian Premier League that was held in the Dubai International Stadium entertained millions of cricket fans. Initially, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat but luck didn't favor them as Mumbai Indians won the match. The Mumbai Indians won the IPL's winner trophy for the fifth team. Superstar Aamir Khan who is a cricket fan took social media to praise Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan. The 3 Idiots actor extended support his home team against DC in the finals of IPL 2020. He tweeted, "Great attempt Ishan! C'mon #MumbaiIndians #MIvDC." Not only Aamir but South superstar Mohanlal too witnessed the match from the stadium itself. Talking about Ishan, who is a left-handed keeper-batsman and currently has 483 runs at an average of above 50 and strike rate of 144 with four fifties. The 22-year old has played in the middle-order as well as batted at the top, excelling in both. Former legendary English captain Michael Vaughan who was impressed with Ishan Kishan's game throughout the season praised him for his ability to play multiple roles. Today we have some interesting facts about this young cricketer which will surprise you check them out.

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

  • 2 / 10
    He belongs to this beautiful city

    He belongs to this beautiful city

    Ishan Kishan was born on the 18th of July in 1998 in Patna, Bihar.

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Initially he was not serious about cricket

    Initially he was not serious about cricket

    His elder brother Raj Kishan helped him evolve into a professional cricketer.

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Why he doesnt play for Bihar

    Why he doesnt play for Bihar

    Despite being from Bihar, a dispute between the Bihar Cricket Association and the BCCI meant that the former lost its affiliation. Hence, to continue his cricketing career, Kishan had to move from Patna to Ranchi

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

  • 5 / 10
    He idolises MS Dhoni

    He idolises MS Dhoni

    Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist and former India skipper MS Dhoni are the two players Ishan idolises.

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

  • 6 / 10
    He left school for cricket

    He left school for cricket

    The young cricketer couldn't finish his school due to low attendance. He used to attend Delhi Public School, but due to his sports career struggled to maintain attendance.

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

  • 7 / 10
    He was rumoured to be dating this model

    He was rumoured to be dating this model

    The young cricket player was apparently in a relationship with Aditi Hundai who was a Femina Miss India finalist.

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The tragic 2018 IPL

    The tragic 2018 IPL

    In 2018, a 19-year-old Ishan was hit on eye by a throw from Hardik Pandya during Mumbai Indians vs RCB game. Hardik who is an all-rounder cricketer shared a picture of himself with Kishan, and wrote,"Mera cutie pie, Sorry bhai! Stay strong."

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

  • 9 / 10
    He was the captain of under 19 team

    He was the captain of under 19 team

    Ishan led India to the final of the Under-19 World Cup in 2016. With the bat, Kishan had a tournament to forget as he made just 73 runs in six innings.

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Almost missed a golden chance

    Almost missed a golden chance

    Just before the Under-19 World Cup in 2016, Kishan was involved in a road accident along with his father. His car, moving at a high speed hit an autorickshaw in Patna but luckily, Ishan got into a fight with the people who were present at the accident. He was also arrested after the incident but he shrugged off this off-field controversy to lead India in the Under-19 World Cup a couple of weeks later in Bangladesh.

    Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram

