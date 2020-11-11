IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians player Ishan Kishan idolises this Indian player; See interesting facts

1 / 10

IPL 2020's winner Mumbai Indian's Ishan Kishan's interesting facts

Last night, Mumbai Indians brought the IPL 2020 trophy back home. As millions of people stayed glued to their television sets for the nail-biting intense finale match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, one of the team's youngest player Ishan Kishan managed to grab major headlines with his unbeatable quest. Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets( 8 balls left). Despite the pandemic, the Indian Premier League that was held in the Dubai International Stadium entertained millions of cricket fans. Initially, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat but luck didn't favor them as Mumbai Indians won the match. The Mumbai Indians won the IPL's winner trophy for the fifth team. Superstar Aamir Khan who is a cricket fan took social media to praise Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan. The 3 Idiots actor extended support his home team against DC in the finals of IPL 2020. He tweeted, "Great attempt Ishan! C'mon #MumbaiIndians #MIvDC." Not only Aamir but South superstar Mohanlal too witnessed the match from the stadium itself. Talking about Ishan, who is a left-handed keeper-batsman and currently has 483 runs at an average of above 50 and strike rate of 144 with four fifties. The 22-year old has played in the middle-order as well as batted at the top, excelling in both. Former legendary English captain Michael Vaughan who was impressed with Ishan Kishan's game throughout the season praised him for his ability to play multiple roles. Today we have some interesting facts about this young cricketer which will surprise you check them out.

Photo Credit : Ishan Kishan's instagram