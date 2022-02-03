Isla Fisher Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actress with husband Sacha Baron Cohen that are pure love

Isla Fisher is a popular actress best known for her roles in films such as Confessions of a Shopaholic, Now You See Me, The Great Gatsby and more. Fisher is married to actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and the couple has been together since over for over 20 years. After meeting each other in 2001, the couple instantly hit it off and tied the knot in March 2010. Fisher and Cohen are based out of Australia and share three kids together. The couple had a fairytale wedding in Paris, nearly six years after getting engaged. As Isla celebrates her birthday on February 3, we take a look at some of her most adorable moments with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen over the years. The actress is known to be pretty active on Instagram and from birthdays to anniversaries, has shared some sweet posts honouring Cohen on birthdays and anniversaries. As the actress turns 46, we take a look at some of her cutest moments with Sacha from Instagram which include selfies and other sweet photos of the duo cuddling up with each other. This is one of our favourite snaps of the couple that Fisher had shared last year on her birthday.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Isla Fisher
We love this selfie of Isla and Sacha as the former can be seen looking all proud and happy as her husband took home the Golden Globe honour from 2019.
On August 6, Isla and Sacha went out on their first date and to mark the celebration of the same, Fisher had shared this adorable photo on her Instagram in 2020. The couple look beyond happy in this sweet monochrome click.
It's amazing how Isla and Sacha have been together for over 20 years and this throwback photo of the duo seems to be from their early dating days.
On Valentine's Day last year, Isla posted an old photo with Sacha which showed the couple looking much younger. The duo is all smiles in this happy picture and we can't get enough of it.
There's nothing more adorable than watching your favourite couple deck up in their best looks for awards ceremonies and this click of Sacha and Isla from Oscars 2021 is just that.