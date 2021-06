1 / 6

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon cast then and now

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was a popular television series that premiered on Star Plus. The series was produced by Gul Khan and 4 Lions Films. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of a business tycoon, Arnav Singh Raizada and a sweet middle-class girl from Lucknow, Khushi Kumari Gupta. Khushi bumps into Aarav in Lucknow after mistakenly crashing one of his fashion events. This leads to Khushi getting late for her duties for her sister, Payal’s wedding after which Khushi’s adoptive parents decide to send both, Khushi and Payal to live with their parental aunt in Delhi. As Khushi shifts to Delhi, the story between Khushi Gupta and Arnav Raizada begins from there. The series did great on the television and became one of the highest rated TRP series. In 2015, Hotstar released an extension of an eight-episode series where Khushi Gupta and Arnav Raizada are shown living a happily married life. The last episode of the series was telecasted on November 30, 2012, but fans are still fond of this series and the characters. Here is what the cast of the television series, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon has been upto. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : YouTube and Pinkvilla