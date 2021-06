1 / 6

Barefaced beauties

One of the most popular 4th generation K-Pop girl groups in the world right now is undoubtedly ITZY. ITZY is a girl group under JYP Entertainment with 5 members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. All the members are amazing at all the arts, that is, singing, dancing and most of all performing. They debuted on February 11, 2019 with the album “IT’z Different” and attained almost immediate success. Ever since their debut, there has been no turning back for ITZY. Yeji is the Leader, Main Dancer, Lead Vocalist and Sub Rapper of the group, Lia is the Main Vocalist and Sub Rapper, Ryujin is the Main Rapper, Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist and Center, Chaeryeong is the Main Dancer, Sub Vocalist and Sub Rapper and Yuna is the Lead Rapper, Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist, Visual and Maknae of the group. Their latest comeback was with 'Mafia', which garnered incredible attention and broke records while setting new ones left and right. The group was experimental with this album while retaining an authentic ITZY sound which impressed listeners. Recently, the group came back after their promotional schedules in Jeju Island where they were spotted barefaced in the airport. See all the photos from the day here!

Photo Credit : News1