PHOTOS: 10 irresistible 'girl crush' looks of ITZY that every MIDZY knows and loves

ITZY is a girl group formed by JYP Entertainment, consisting of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. The group debuted on February 12, 2019 with the release of their single album, It'z Different. The group's commercial success has earned them several awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Melon Music Awards and the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. After failing to pass the auditions held by Fantagio, Chaeryeong participated on JYP Entertainment's survival show Sixteen in 2015. Despite not making the final lineup of the winning girl group, Twice, she was casted by the company through the K-pop Star 3 television series, along with her sister. Chaeryeong was the first member of Itzy to join JYP and trained for five years. Ryujin was scouted at a GOT7 concert and trained with JYP for four years prior to Itzy's debut. Both Yuna and Yeji joined JYP in 2015 and trained for three years, Yuna after being discovered by company staff and Yeji having successfully auditioned. The final member Lia initially auditioned for SM Entertainment and passed but was forced to back out at the last minute due to a disagreement with her parents. Several years later, Lia passed the JYP auditions and trained for two years. In 2017, Yuna and Ryujin appeared in BTS's "Love Yourself" Highlight Reel. The same year, all of the members (with the exception of Lia) appeared on the Mnet reality show Stray Kids as a project group against the boy group that would eventually be named Stray Kids. In 2018, Ryujin competed on JTBC's survival show Mix Nine. She placed first among the girls in the competition but lost to the boys overall. Meanwhile, Yeji was a contestant on SBS' The Fan but was eliminated in the fifth episode and since their debut, ITZY has been taking over the world, one comeback at a time!

Photo Credit : News1