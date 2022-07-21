PHOTOS: 6 times ITZY’s Lia captivated everyone with her charm

1 / 6

ITZY's Lia

ITZY’s Lia turns 22 today! Born Choi Jisu, Lia was revealed to be a part of JYP Entertainment’s then-upcoming girl group ITZY, in January 2019. In February 2019, Lia officially made her debut as a part of ITZY, alongside her fellow group members Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The girl group debuted with their single album ‘It’z Different’, and went on to sweep the end-of-year award shows by winning Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards. The main vocalist of ITZY, Lia possesses a soulful voice, that turns both soft and powerful, matching every song’s atmosphere with ease. To celebrate the talented artist’s birthday today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of ITZY’s Lia!

Photo Credit : News1