PHOTOS: 6 times ITZY’s Ryujin took our breath away with her charisma

ITZY's Ryujin

South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer Ryujin debuted as part of the girl group ITZY in February 2019, with the group’s digital single album, ‘IT’z Different’, with its single ‘DALLA DALLA’. Even before her official debut, Ryujin was well-known for her undeniable talents. In October 2017, Ryujin participated in the survival show ‘MIXNINE’, where she was ranked number 1 in the finale. However, she was unable to debut through the show at the time, as the boys’ team won against the girls’, securing their debut instead. Also in 2017, Ryujin appeared in BTS’ ‘LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel’, where she danced alongside BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin. Upon ITZY’s debut, they became the first K-pop girl group to achieve a ‘Rookie Grand Slam’, when they won 5 ‘Rookie of the Year’ awards (and its equivalents). Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of ITZY’s Ryujin.

Photo Credit : News1