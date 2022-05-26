Happy Yeji Day: 6 times ITZY’s leader made us fall for her charm

Published on May 26, 2022 03:18 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    ITZY's Yeji

    ITZY's Yeji

    ITZY’s Yeji turns 22 today! Born Hwang Yeji, she had a cameo in a tvN drama in 2015, before she joined JYP Entertainment as a trainee in 2016, after performing TWCE’s ‘Like Ooh Ahh’ in her audition. Prior to her debut, Yeji appeared on labelmate Stray Kids’ ‘Survival Show’ in 2017, and was a contestant in SBS’ reality competition series ‘The Fan’, in 2018. Though she was eliminated in the 5th episode, Yeji was referred to as ‘JYP’s Secret Weapon’ by her labemate and industry senior, 2PM’s Junho. On January 20, 2019, she was announced to be part of the line-up of JYP’s new girl group, and Yeji officially made her debut in February of the same year, as ITZY’s leader, after about two years of trainee life. Today, to celebrate ITZY’s Yeji on her birthday, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the talented all-rounder.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 6
    ITZY’s Yeji

    It'z Different!

    ITZY’s Yeji can carry off any hairstyle!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 6
    ITZY’s Yeji

    Fiery

    Yeji waves a hand in greeting looking absolutely fiery in this top!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 6
    ITZY’s Yeji

    Charismatic Leader!

    ITZY’s Yeji makes for a charismatic leader as she poses while making the group's logo with her hands.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    ITZY’s Yeji

    Chic!

    Yeji looks super chic in this crisp white blazer dress and her sleek ponytail!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    ITZY’s Yeji

    Happy Yeji Day!

    Happy Birthday to ITZY’s Yeji!

    Photo Credit : News1