Female K Pop Idols who turned actors

There are many female K-Pop idols whose talent doesn't limit only to singing or dancing. From Suzy, Hyeri to IU, many female idols have proved that they have a talent to act and are phenomenal actors as well. They have successfully proved their acting ability by starring in many K-dramas and movies. Girls' Generation's Yoona, Yuri and Sooyoung, as we all know, have successfully built themselves as actresses. They have been a part of many shows and are enjoying their acting careers. Hwang Jung-Eum, who made her debut with the girl group Sugar, left the group in 2004 and starred in many variety shows. She made her acting debut in 2007 and later went on to star in shows like 'High Kick Through The Roof', 'Kill Me, Heal Me', 'She Was Pretty', and 'The Undateables'. Speaking of that, here's a look at some of the other talented female K-Pop Idols who are also successful actresses.

Photo Credit : IU Instagram/Suzy Instagram