/
/
/
IU x Suga: Did you know she struggled with an eating disorder? Check out INTERESTING facts about the singer
IU x Suga: Did you know she struggled with an eating disorder? Check out INTERESTING facts about the singer
K-pop singer IU and BTS rapper Suga collaborated on Eight. The music video has been released and is winning over the netizens. Here are some really interesting facts about the singer that her fans must know!
Written By
Ekta Varma
6226 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 6, 2020 06:54 pm
1 / 8
IU's interesting facts to know
Lee Ji-Eun, known professionally as her stage name IU is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. With the success of her 2011 albums, Real+ and Last Fantasy, IU established herself as a formidable force on the music charts of her native country and further cemented her girl next door image as Korea's little sister. IU is one of the best-selling solo acts in the group-dominated K-pop industry. She has also been included on Forbes magazine's annual Korea Power Celebrity list since 2012 and reached a peak ranking of number three that year. On the other hand, the BTS boy band is also extremely popular and its singers are widely loved by the ARMY members! Recently, IU and Suga collaborated Eight. The music video has been released and it has a refreshing vibe to it. The K-Pop singer IU released her new song titled Eight featuring Yoongi. The theme fits perfectly for both IU and Suga since both of them are 28. The video unfolds to feature an adorable 2D animation. Speaking about collaborating with IU, as per a Soompi report, Suga said “I like it. The production process was very smooth so there wasn’t a lot of back-and-forths. I wrote the beat and the melody came quickly after that. After I finished working on it, I listened to it a lot. After I finish working on a song, after it’s released, I don’t usually listen to it. Because I can only hear the things that I wish I could do better. The moment it leaves my hands, I think the song belongs to the listeners.” As we have the song on a loop which is one of the most refreshing tracks this year, here are some of the most interesting facts about the K Pop singer IU which are worth checking out.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Her childhood
IU’s family was well off until a debt they had underwritten went awry and the family faced financial difficulty. While IU’s parents tried to handle the situation, IU and her younger brother grew up with their grandmother. This may explain why IU is very close to her grandmother.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
The singer has been conned and robbed
Unfortunately, things didn’t work out too well for IU even when she became a trainee. While looking for auditions to enter, the young IU was conned. An agency tricked her into sending a large sum of money for training and appearing on TV programs.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
IU gave up everything to focus on her dream
On an episode of Healing Camp, IU talked about how she didn’t have the grades to go on to college. As her popularity hiked, several universities around Korea offered special admission opportunities, but she turned all of them down
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
IU's struggle with an eating disorder
In 2014, IU revealed she was diagnosed with bulimia, an emotional disorder involving body image and the obsessive desire to lose weight, which can cause depression and self-induced vomiting.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
She misses Jonghyun dearly
When SHINee‘s Jonghyun passed away, IU’s heart broke, along with millions of other fans’ around the world. She treasured her friendship with Jonghyun, who wrote and featured on her “A Gloomy Clock”. Speaking about it she said in an interview, "I usually don’t have that many people whom I can say that I’m close to. I feel like once I say I’m someone’s good friend, it almost puts that pressure on the person. So I try not to say things like that in public, but I believe I am pretty close to Jonghyun."
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Her biggest strength
Sometimes her vulnerability becomes her strength. When talking about how she came to write the song “A Lost Puppy”, IU shared that she was able to write the song as she imagined when she is no longer loved and popular. This broke a lot of fans’ hearts, as the lyrics are terrifyingly lonely.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
The meaning behind her name
The meaning behind her stage name ‘IU’ is ‘I’ and ‘You’ (You and I). IU’s real name is Lee Ji-Eun which is a common name in South Korea which is why she created her stage name.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment