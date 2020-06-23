IU's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her gorgeous photos

1 / 8

IU's stunning pictures are unmissable

IU is one of the popular South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. Currently, she has been creating a huge buzz due to her upcoming film. For the uninitiated, IU stars opposite Park Seo-joon who is one of the top actors in South Korea. Their upcoming film which is tentatively titled 'Dream' revolves around a professional soccer player who meets with an incident that forces him to resort to a life of a coach and hence, he is given the responsibility of training a team. IU plays an important role in the same. Fans of the stars are beyond excited to watch IU and Park Seo-joon together on-screen. IU is known for her performance in The Producers, Dream High, and more. Other than her upcoming film, IU has been also creating a huge buzz due to her song 'Eight' in collaboration with BTS singer Suga. The song is doing extremely well. The music video created buzz as well. Earlier, IU's agency mentioned that IU and Suga related to each other's music and also their common age played an important factor in collaboration. "As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song," said the agency, as per a Soompi report. The K-Pop singer later opened up about working with Yoongi and revealed that the music composing process was smooth. "We didn't spend a long time thinking hard about it. Suga sent me the track, I wrote a melody and sent it to him. It really worked like that, in one go. Then we recorded it right away. I was so thankful," she said. IU is definitely one of the successful stars in the entertainment scene. She is very active on social media. IU keeps updating fans about her whereabouts. Today, we take a look at some of her beautiful and mesmerising pictures. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram