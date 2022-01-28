PHOTOS: 6 times singer-songwriter & actress IU proved she is truly the 'Nation's sweetheart'

    IU poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Beauty in Black!

    Every day is a 'Good Day' to remember our beloved IU, isn't it? Singer-songwriter, host, and actress, IU aka Lee Ji Eun captured the nation's imagination from a very young age and has been ruling fans' hearts since then! She debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first mini-album Lost and Found, which was released back in 2008 and achieved global success with her lead single 'Good Day' from her 2010 album 'Real'. Regarded as one of the finest talents of this generation, she has also proved her mettle as an actress in dramas like 'Hotel Del Luna', 'My Mister' and 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'! We go down the photo memory lane and pick out 6 of IU's best pictures that truly prove she is not just the Nation's but every Hallyu fan's sweetheart! Check out the ethereal photos below.

    IU poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Dazzling smile!

    IU shows off her dazzling smile and pretty floral dress as she poses at an event.

    IU poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Pristine!

    IU shows a cute pose in a pretty white top, looking pristine at an event.

    IU poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Visual in White!

    IU looks ethereal in a flowing white dress as she accepts an award at an event.

    IU poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Scarlet Heart IU!

    IU looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose at the press conference of the K-drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.

    IU poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    My Miss!

    IU strikes a pose at the press conference of 'My Mister'.

