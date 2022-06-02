PHOTOS: BTS’ V, Lee Min Ho & more attend IU, Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won starrer ‘Broker’ VIP premiere

1 / 10

Here are all the amazing stars that attended the VIP premiere of 'Broker'

On June 2, multiple actors and artists attended the VIP premiere on ‘Broker’ and we cannot stop gushing over them! ‘Broker’ won awards at the Cannes Film Festival including cast member Song Kang Ho for Best Actor, making him the first Korean to be given the award. ‘Broker’ follows Sang Hyun (Song Kang Ho) who finds new parents for a baby left in a baby box and makes a special deal with them. He calls himself a broker of good will. Sang Hyun works with Dong Soo (Kang Dong Won) in this endeavour. They get involved with So Young (IU), who placed her baby in the baby box, but has now come back for her baby. Meanwhile, Detective Soo Jin (Bae Doo Na) and Detective Lee (Lee Joo Young) chase after Sang Hyun and Dong Soo. IU, Kang Dong Won, Song Kang Ho and director Hirokazu Koreeda attended the premiere but Bae Doo Na was unable to attend the event. Song Kang Ho made his film debut in ‘The Day a Pig Fell into the Well’ (1996), and came to national prominence with a series of critically acclaimed performances, including ‘No. 3’ (1997), ‘Joint Security Area’ (2000), ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance’ (2002), ‘Memories of Murder’ (2003), ‘The Host’ (2006), and ‘A Taxi Driver’ (2017). Song Kang Ho rose to international prominence for his performances in ‘Snowpiercer’ (2013) and ‘Parasite’ (2019). Stars like Kim Soo Hyun, Rain, BTS’ V and more come out to support their friends and their film!

Photo Credit : News1