The 36th Golden Disc Awards took place today on January 8, at 3.30 pm KST (12 pm IST). Usually a two-day affair, with one day for Album-related awards, and another for the Digital Song categories, this year’s edition was held for only one day, at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, and was hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Si Kyung. All three have hosted the ceremony before, with this being Sung Si Kyung’s 6th consecutive year doing so. Additionally, no audience was present and the performances were pre-recorded, in order to comply with the social distancing regulations. Quantitative measures like streaming counts and album sales were used to select nominees, and the only fan-voted award of the night was the Seezn Golden Disc Popularity Award. Prior to the show itself, the red carpet ceremony took place from 1.30 pm KST (10 am IST). Here are some of our favourite looks from the 36th Golden Disc Awards.

Photo Credit : News1