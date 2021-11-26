Top 10 IU selfies that highlight the alluring, gifted & successful artist’s presence

    IU's selfie

    IU

    A sparkling gem in the midst of superstars in the South Korean music industry is IU. She has been a pioneer of the scene with her soft smile and honey like vocals that have taken over the hearts of fans, allowing her to be nicknamed ‘The Nation’s Sweetheart’. And what a delight she is, as mentioned multiple times by fellow artists, always humble, a philanthropist, loyal to her team and an overall dream to be around. The same has been carried forward in her looks, delicate and unbelievably beautiful, IU looks like a doll personified. Foraying ahead, she has taken to acting by scoring lead roles in multiple successful dramas that have presented her genre spanning emotional range. Here are some of our favourite selfies from IU this year.

    Photo Credit : IU's Instagram

    IU's selfie

    Fiery

    IU looked like force to reckon with in this blazing red coat.

    Photo Credit : IU's Instagram

    IU's selfie

    Classic

    IU has proven time and again that a simple makeup look is enough to showcase her beauty.

    Photo Credit : IU's Instagram

    IU's selfie

    Red cheeked

    IU's blush accentuates her enviable cheeks that are one of her many beloved features.

    Photo Credit : IU's Instagram

    IU's selfie

    Posh

    IU pulls off this hat with as much enthusiasm as flair.

    Photo Credit : IU's Instagram

    IU's selfie

    Pretty

    She never fails to amaze us with her new challenges!

    Photo Credit : IU's Instagram

    IU's selfie

    Expression Queen

    IU knows how to win all hearts with her diversified expressions.

    Photo Credit : IU's Instagram

    IU's selfie

    Ethereal

    One of her best looks, we sometimes cannot believe that IU is real!

    Photo Credit : IU's Instagram