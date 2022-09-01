Happy An Yujin Day: Let’s take a look at some amazing attires worn by IVE’s gorgeous leader

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various outfits worn by IVE's leader, An Yujin

An Yujin was born on September 1, 2003. She attended School of Performing Arts Seoul. Off the Record revealed in 2019 that she had dropped out of school to focus on her idol life and IZ*ONE activity and she would be home-schooled. From June 15 to August 31, 2018, An represented Starship Entertainment alongside Jang Wonyoung and Cho Ka Hyeon on reality girl group survival show ‘Produce 48’. She eventually placed fifth and debuted with IZ*ONE. The group's debut extended play (EP) ‘Color*Iz’ was released on October 29, 2018, with ‘La Vie en Rose’ serving as its lead single. A few months after her debut with IX*ONE, she participated in the singing competition, ‘King of Mask Singer’. She was the youngest competitor in the show's history (15 years and 99 days old). As of December 11, 2020, she was still the youngest female contestant. Since 2021, An Yujin has been the MC of Inkigayo along with NCT's Sungchan and TREASURE's Jihoon. After IZ*ONE disbanded in April 2021, she and groupmate Wonyoung returned to be Starship trainees. On November 1, 2021, Starship Entertainment announced that An Yujin and Wonyoung will debut their new girl group Ive on December 1, 2021. It is their first group since they debuted Cravity in April 2020 and their first girl group since WJSN's debut in February 2016. She, along with Wonyoung, became the first two members revealed to the group. Later the group debuted with their first single album, ‘Eleven’.

Photo Credit : News1