PHOTOS: IVE’s An Yujin, NCT’s Doyoung, Red Velvet, NMIXX & more arrive for the 2022 Dream Concert

Published on Jun 18, 2022 02:30 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 15
    MCs: NCT's Doyoung, IVE's An Yujin

    MCs: NCT's Doyoung, IVE's An Yujin

    Today marks the 28th instalment of the Dream Concert! On May 20, the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association (KEPA) announced IVE’s An Yujin and NCT’s Doyoung as the MCs for this year’s edition. In 2020 and 2021, the large-scale concert was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. With these restrictions being lifted, the 2022 Dream Concert is being held offline, with an in-person audience. The concert has been annually hosted by the KEPA since 1995, and is one of South Korea’s largest K-pop joint concerts. This year’s edition will start at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), and will take place at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Meanwhile, the line-up for this year’s Dream Concert had been previously revealed to include NCT DREAM, IVE, Red Velvet, NMIXX, OH MY GIRL, Dreamcatcher, STAYC, VICTON, Kep1er, PENTAGON, CIX, Golden Child, Weeekly, AB6IX, CRAVITY, LABOUM, YOUNITE, WEi, ALICE (formerly known as ELRIS), DRIPPIN, LIGHTSUM, EPEX, KINGDOM, TRENDZ, and soloist Lee Mujin. Check out some photos of the stars arriving for the concert!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 15
    Red Velvet

    Red Velvet

    Red Velvet's members look stunning in their black and white outfits!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 15
    OH MY GIRL

    OH MY GIRL

    OH MY GIRL's members look like summer personified in these looks!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 15
    IVE

    IVE

    IVE's members pose along with member An Yujin, who is also one of the hosts for today.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 15
    NMIXX

    NMIXX

    NMIXX's members strike a pose ahead of their first ever dream concert performance!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    NCT DREAM

    NCT DREAM

    NCT DREAM is in the house!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 7 / 15
    WEi

    WEi

    Blue's the word!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 8 / 15
    STAYC

    STAYC

    The 'ASAP' hitmakers have arrived!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 9 / 15
    Weeekly

    Weeekly

    Weeekly is owning these pastel looks!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 10 / 15
    KINGDOM

    KINGDOM

    KINGDOM's splendid outfits are certain to turn heads!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 11 / 15
    Golden Child

    Golden Child

    Golden Child's members look absolutely pure in these all-white looks!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 12 / 15
    CIX

    CIX

    CIX's members are crushing the denim look!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 13 / 15
    DRIPPIN

    DRIPPIN

    DRIPPIN's members pose sweetly as they arrive.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 14 / 15
    LIGHTSUM

    LIGHTSUM

    LIGHTSUM's members look super excited ahead of their performance, and so are we!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 15 / 15
    PENTAGON

    PENTAGON

    PENTAGON's members greet the cameras as they arrive.

    Photo Credit : News1