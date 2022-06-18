PHOTOS: IVE’s An Yujin, NCT’s Doyoung, Red Velvet, NMIXX & more arrive for the 2022 Dream Concert

Today marks the 28th instalment of the Dream Concert! On May 20, the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association (KEPA) announced IVE’s An Yujin and NCT’s Doyoung as the MCs for this year’s edition. In 2020 and 2021, the large-scale concert was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. With these restrictions being lifted, the 2022 Dream Concert is being held offline, with an in-person audience. The concert has been annually hosted by the KEPA since 1995, and is one of South Korea’s largest K-pop joint concerts. This year’s edition will start at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), and will take place at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Meanwhile, the line-up for this year’s Dream Concert had been previously revealed to include NCT DREAM, IVE, Red Velvet, NMIXX, OH MY GIRL, Dreamcatcher, STAYC, VICTON, Kep1er, PENTAGON, CIX, Golden Child, Weeekly, AB6IX, CRAVITY, LABOUM, YOUNITE, WEi, ALICE (formerly known as ELRIS), DRIPPIN, LIGHTSUM, EPEX, KINGDOM, TRENDZ, and soloist Lee Mujin. Check out some photos of the stars arriving for the concert!
Photo Credit : News1
Red Velvet's members look stunning in their black and white outfits!
OH MY GIRL's members look like summer personified in these looks!
IVE's members pose along with member An Yujin, who is also one of the hosts for today.
NMIXX's members strike a pose ahead of their first ever dream concert performance!
NCT DREAM is in the house!
Blue's the word!
The 'ASAP' hitmakers have arrived!
Weeekly is owning these pastel looks!
KINGDOM's splendid outfits are certain to turn heads!
Golden Child's members look absolutely pure in these all-white looks!
CIX's members are crushing the denim look!
DRIPPIN's members pose sweetly as they arrive.
LIGHTSUM's members look super excited ahead of their performance, and so are we!
PENTAGON's members greet the cameras as they arrive.
