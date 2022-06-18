PHOTOS: IVE’s An Yujin, NCT’s Doyoung, Red Velvet, NMIXX & more arrive for the 2022 Dream Concert

1 / 15

MCs: NCT's Doyoung, IVE's An Yujin

Today marks the 28th instalment of the Dream Concert! On May 20, the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association (KEPA) announced IVE’s An Yujin and NCT’s Doyoung as the MCs for this year’s edition. In 2020 and 2021, the large-scale concert was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. With these restrictions being lifted, the 2022 Dream Concert is being held offline, with an in-person audience. The concert has been annually hosted by the KEPA since 1995, and is one of South Korea’s largest K-pop joint concerts. This year’s edition will start at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), and will take place at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Meanwhile, the line-up for this year’s Dream Concert had been previously revealed to include NCT DREAM, IVE, Red Velvet, NMIXX, OH MY GIRL, Dreamcatcher, STAYC, VICTON, Kep1er, PENTAGON, CIX, Golden Child, Weeekly, AB6IX, CRAVITY, LABOUM, YOUNITE, WEi, ALICE (formerly known as ELRIS), DRIPPIN, LIGHTSUM, EPEX, KINGDOM, TRENDZ, and soloist Lee Mujin. Check out some photos of the stars arriving for the concert!

Photo Credit : News1