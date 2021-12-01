PHOTOS: Starship Entertainment’s new girl group IVE charges into the K pop realm with style & mettle

1 / 8

IVE

Opening doors to more amazement and talent, Starship Entertainment’s newest girl group debuted on December 1. IVE has 6 members, namely, Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. With this, Yujin and Wonyoung, who are former IZ*ONE members, have debuted for the second time and re-entered the music industry as singers. The press showcase for their debut single ‘ELEVEN’ was held on the morning of December 1 as the girls chatted about their dreams, performed for the press and unveiled a stellar debut song to the world. They quipped about 6 signature charming points of their group IVE - an abbreviation of I Have and the reasons why one must pay attention to the girl group. The latter being their flashy stage skills, flamboyant rap bars and skilled high notes. Check out their photos from the media showcase below.

Photo Credit : Starship Entertinment