1 / 7

Izabelle Leite's stunning photos

Izabelle Leite is a Brazilian model and actress. She made her films debut with Talaash: The answer lies within starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. She also appeared in a teen drama Sixteen in 2013. Further, she went on to act in the films Purani Jeans, Narendra, Mr Majnu and will be soon seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming film World Famous Lover. Leite was nominated for Best Female Debut Actress by Life Ok Screen Awards 2014 for the movie Sixteen. Izabelle is a stunner and never fails to give us beauty and fitness goals. Check out some of her most mesmerising and jaw dropping pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram