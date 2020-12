1 / 8

J-Hope showing off his cute dimples

BTS' J-Hope is one of the most loved members of the group. Just like the other six members, he enjoys huge popularity worldwide. Also known as the sunshine of the group, J-Hope is immensely talented. He is not just a brilliant rapper, but also an amazing dancer who sets the stage on fire with his performance every time. His vibrant personality also makes him special. Also, as we know, J-Hope has tiny dimples on both sides and this physical trait just makes him look even more adorable. He knows how much his fans love his dimples and that's why, there have been times when he has let ARMYs touch his dimples during fansigns (Are you feeling jealous? We bet you're not the only one!) Hobi is very active on social media and often shares his handsome selcas. Often, he shares his selcas that show him flaunting his cute little dimples and fans can never get over how adorable they are. On that note, take a look at these photos of J-Hope flashing his dimples and looking cute as always.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter