Happy Birthday J Hope

"I'm your hope, you're my hope - I'm J-Hope" and we fall in love with him every single time he introduces himself by saying these words. ARMY around the world is celebrating today as the sunshine of BTS, J-Hope turns a year older. He is unarguably one of the best and funniest members of the K-pop band. Due to his handsome looks, immense talent and down-to-earth personality, J-Hope has won millions of hearts worldwide. He lifts up the mood of his members including ARMY and it is one of the main reasons why he will always hold a special place in everyone's heart. He is unique in his own way. He is not only an amazing rapper but also a brilliant dancer and owns the stage every time he is performing. Apart from being a part of BTS, he is also a solo artist. His hit song "Chicken Noodle Soup" in collaboration with Becky G took the internet by storm within seconds. Some of his other solo tracks include MAMA, Hope World, INTRO: Boy Meets Evil and latest one 'Outro: Ego' from BTS' upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. As Hobi turns a year older today, we list down reasons why we want to be friends with him.

Photo Credit : Instagram