/
/
/
BTS member J Hope is the king of mirror selfies and here's all the PROOF you need
BTS member J Hope is the king of mirror selfies and here's all the PROOF you need
BTS' J Hope is one member of the group who is extremely fond of mirror selfies. And today, we have compiled a few pictures of Hobi that are enough to prove that he is the pro at clicking mirror selfies.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
33976 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 20, 2020 01:37 pm
1 / 10
A look at J-Hope's mirror selcas
BTS needs no introduction! The Bangtan Boys Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, RM, and V have won millions of hearts worldwide. Thanks to BTS members, any ARMY would agree that quarantine has been less boring, or say, not boring at all! BTS has been releasing new content since the start of the year and as revealed, the remaining months of the year will be full of entertainment as well. As of now, fans are eagerly looking forward to their upcoming English song "Dynamite". Fans were recently treated with Dynamite's teaser and it has increased the excitement level. Apart from swooning over how handsome Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and J-Hope are looking in their outfits, fans can't stop talking about their choreography and song lyrics. On the personal side, BTS members are very active on social media. Sharing their charming selcas on Twitter or WeVerse, an ARMY would agree that band members' selfies are an absolute delight to the eyes. They know how to easily make hearts flutter. Speaking about J-Hope, in particular, Hobi's selcas are enough to brighten a dull day. Hobi is one member of the group who is extremely fond of mirror selfies. He has treated ARMYs with his mirror selcas several times. On that note, we have compiled a few pictures of Hoseok that are enough to prove that he is the King of mirror selfies.
Photo Credit : Twitter
2 / 10
Selfie on point
Dressed in a white T-shirt, oversized zipper shirt, and ripped jeans, Hobi looks dashing.
Photo Credit : Twitter
3 / 10
Hobi's love for ARMY knows no bounds
No doubt, his style is always on point.
Photo Credit : Twitter
4 / 10
Another one!
His style is all about comfort and we love it!
Photo Credit : Twitter
5 / 10
King of mirror selfies
He shows how to look handsome in mirror selcas.
Photo Credit : Twitter
6 / 10
Could he be any cuter?
This mirror selca of Hobi will definitely make your heart beat faster.
Photo Credit : Twitter
7 / 10
Oh-so-handsome
Hobi's handsome selca to brighten up your dull day.
Photo Credit : Twitter
8 / 10
Keeping it casual
Hobi shows how to keep it stylish in a casual outfit.
Photo Credit : Twitter
9 / 10
Editing skills on point
J-Hope shared this pic on Twitter and impressed ARMY with his editing skills.
Photo Credit : Twitter
10 / 10
Nailed an all-black look
Hobi effortedly nailed an-black look. What do you have to say?
Photo Credit : Twitter